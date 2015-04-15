An Easy 1-Day Vegan Meal Plan (On A Budget)
Eating a healthy, balanced diet doesn’t have to be time-consuming or costly. I am a busy graduate student and often don’t have much time to spend in the kitchen preparing meals during the week. Here is one of my go-to, weekday meal plans that is super satisfying, simple, and keeps me energized all day long.
BREAKFAST: Simple Green Smoothie
Ingredients
- 1 cup kale
- 1 banana
- 1 cup strawberries
- 1 cup almond milk
Preparation
Combine all ingredients in a blender, and blend until smooth and creamy.
LUNCH: Tofu, Kale + Avocado Sandwich
Ingredients
- 2 slices of bread
- Dijon mustard, to taste
- a few leaves of kale
- 3 ounces of tofu
- ½ avocado
Preparation
1. Dress bread with Dijon mustard, to taste.
2. Add remaining ingredients to make sandwich.
SNACK: Celery & Peanut Butter
DINNER: Kale, Carrot, Quinoa, + Avocado Salad
Ingredients
- 2 cups kale, chopped
- ½ cup shredded carrots
- ½ avocado, sliced (the other half from lunch)
- ½ cup cooked quinoa
For the dressing
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- juice of 1 lemon
- 6 drops liquid stevia
Preparation
1. In a small mixing bowl, combine dressing ingredients and mix thoroughly.
2. Add kale, quinoa, and carrots to large salad bowl.
3. Pour dressing over kale and carrots, and toss.
4. Top with avocado.
DESSERT: Banana “Nice” Cream
Ingredients
- 1 frozen banana
- splash of milk
- 1 teaspoon cacao (optional)
- 1-2 dates (optional)
Preparation
Combine all ingredients in high-speed blender.
