mindbodygreen

Dismiss

An Easy 1-Day Vegan Meal Plan (On A Budget)

Annie Markowitz, PhD
Health Coach By Annie Markowitz, PhD

Eating a healthy, balanced diet doesn’t have to be time-consuming or costly. I am a busy graduate student and often don’t have much time to spend in the kitchen preparing meals during the week. Here is one of my go-to, weekday meal plans that is super satisfying, simple, and keeps me energized all day long.

BREAKFAST: Simple Green Smoothie

Ingredients

  • 1 cup kale
  • 1 banana
  • 1 cup strawberries
  • 1 cup almond milk

Preparation

Combine all ingredients in a blender, and blend until smooth and creamy.

LUNCH: Tofu, Kale + Avocado Sandwich

Ingredients

  • 2 slices of bread
  • Dijon mustard, to taste
  • a few leaves of kale
  • 3 ounces of tofu
  • ½ avocado

Preparation

1. Dress bread with Dijon mustard, to taste.

2. Add remaining ingredients to make sandwich.

SNACK: Celery & Peanut Butter

DINNER: Kale, Carrot, Quinoa, + Avocado Salad

Ingredients

  • 2 cups kale, chopped
  • ½ cup shredded carrots
  • ½ avocado, sliced (the other half from lunch)
  • ½ cup cooked quinoa

For the dressing

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • juice of 1 lemon
  • 6 drops liquid stevia

Preparation

1. In a small mixing bowl, combine dressing ingredients and mix thoroughly.

2. Add kale, quinoa, and carrots to large salad bowl.

3. Pour dressing over kale and carrots, and toss.

4. Top with avocado.

DESSERT: Banana “Nice” Cream

Ingredients

  • 1 frozen banana
  • splash of milk
  • 1 teaspoon cacao (optional)
  • 1-2 dates (optional)

Preparation

Combine all ingredients in high-speed blender.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Annie Markowitz, PhD
Annie Markowitz, PhD Health Coach
Annie Markowitz, PhD, is a weight loss expert with a PhD in Nutrition from the University of Texas at Austin. She is also a cookbook author and founder of the popular plant-based recipe...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Food Trends

Kroger Adds Plant-Based Meats To Its Already Impressive Vegan Line

Eliza Sullivan
Kroger Adds Plant-Based Meats To Its Already Impressive Vegan Line
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-18287/an-easy-1day-vegan-meal-plan-on-a-budget.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!