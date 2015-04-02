Transform Your Day With A 15-Minute Morning Yoga Sequence

If you struggle to carve out time for yoga, you might want to start a regular morning practice as part of your routine before the day has started rolling.

If your schedule is already packed, set your alarm for 15 minutes earlier. You’ll love the feeling of starting your day with the mental clarity and body awareness that yoga offers, so I promise you won't even miss that extra bit of sleep.

After you discover you can consistently dedicate 15 minutes every morning to yoga, you may eventually find that 30 minutes (or even an hour!) is totally possible with a little readjustment to your daily habits.

Try this 15-minute yoga sequence to transform your morning routine. Stay in each pose for about a minute, unless otherwise noted.

If you have a little extra time in the morning, you can try adding on a few rounds of Sun Salutations to help you greet the day.