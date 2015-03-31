DIY: Make Your Own Yoga Mat Carrying Strap

Love getting your yoga on? Then you could probably use this easy-to-make carrying strap!

In this project, I'll show you how to make your own basic strap that can be adjusted to fit any yoga mat. You can even use the same method to create a strap for a camping mattress, picnic blanket, or rug — though I'm not sure why you'd need to carry a rug around town.

This project is also a great Sewing 101 tutorial for those of you who never got instruction from your mom or home economics teacher.