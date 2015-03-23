Do You Freak Out Over Every Little Thing? Here's How To Get Resilient

It's not always easy to accept the answers. But once you notice your patterns, you can start to change them.

2. Take 10 minutes to "reset" your pattern.

Watch some TV, go for a walk, talk to a friend, read, meditate or do some exercise. Just spend 10 minutes (or more if you can) resetting and gaining perspective. Remember, when your emotions are high, your intelligence and rational thinking are low.

3. Analyze what meaning you have given the situation.

You've undoubtedly created a disempowering meaning to something which may or may not be happening. And that fantasy meaning you've invented is leading to your moment of weakness.

It's critical to recognize what meaning you have invented. But what's even more important is that you don't try to justify the meaning. Your mind will always find a convincing way to make you "right." Just recognize that you have invented a meaning.

4. Explore what other meanings could be applied to your situation.

Treat it like a game and try to find a different meaning to whatever's frustrating you. Gradually work toward more and more positive possible interpretations. Here's an example: say that you're taking a walk by the beach, and bird droppings land on your clean shirt. You might tell yourself that you're an unlucky person. Well, in some countries, when a bird goes to the toilet on your clothes, it's supposed to be good luck, and many people are OK when it happens. (See, you can always find a more positive meaning!)

5. Ask yourself what contributed to this outcome.

List the factors (people, decisions, etc.) that contributed to what happened.

6. Consider which critical contributing factors could be adjusted next time.

Here you begin to accept your own personal power over what is happening. Perhaps previously you thought this situation was an act of God, or just one of those things that happens. But now you can start to see you can actually influence it. And you have to ask yourself: are you willing to influence it?

7. Prepare to take one action to improve the situation.

It can be something silly, or something long term and impactful. But decide on one action to take. For example, it could be a situation involved the way you were treated. Perhaps you expected to receive thanks. Instead, take action to give to the world the gratitude you wanted to receive. Think about how you can now give.

8. Just in case you got this far and get cold feet, make sure you follow through!

And prepare to feel fantastic and be a more resilient person on the other side.

Do you have any questions about becoming more resilient? Ask me, I'd love to help.