5 Reasons White Tea Is The New Green

We've all heard of green tea, the breakout health drink of the last decade. Less of us, however, have ever heard of white tea, the tea of Chinese royalty itself. Although both drinks are derived from the same plant, and have many similar properties, there's some important reasons you should consider switching to white tea.

1. More antioxidants

You may have heard about the antioxidants found in green tea, and without doubt they're beneficial. They're supposed to make our skin appear more youthful while neutralizing free radicals that could develop into cancer. Fair enough. However, the same exact antioxidants are found in white tea…and they're found in much higher quantities.

That means more anti-aging, free-radical-fighting, cancer-preventing, heart-strengthening goodness! The reason green tea lags behind is due to the way it's processed. Basically, white tea is more pure and less processed, which allows it to retain more of the goodness that is lost in green.

2. Better taste

Green tea has a pretty intense taste on its own, one that not everyone can stomach. (Ever notice how bottled green tea is full of high fructose corn syrup and or a ton of added sugar?) White tea in comparison is pleasantly sweet experience straight away. But why is this? Again, it's because of the way green tea is processed.

Green tea undergoes a few steps that white tea doesn't. First, it's fermented. Then it's steamed and roasted. White tea, on the other hand, is lightly steamed and left to dry naturally in the sun, leaving it with natural goodness, and a winning flavor.

3. Heart-healthy

White tea actually affects the health of the heart in quite a few ways. First, the antioxidants in white tea, known as catechins, help lower cholesterol. Catechins are also found in green tea, but they're in fact more prevalent in white tea.

4. Less caffeine

Whether you're sensitive to caffeine or just trying to avoid it, you might feel like there aren't a lot of options out there for you. But that's because you might not be aware of the fact that white tea has significantly less caffeine than green tea, and much less caffeine than black tea. No worries, though — white tea can still get you up and going. It'll simply be gentler in doing so.

5. Better for your skin

Green tea is good for your skin, but white tea is even better. Again, this is because of the high amount of antioxidants found in white tea (sorry, green tea). More antioxidants means younger-looking skin, which makes white tea the stand out choice for clearer skin.