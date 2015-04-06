mindbodygreen

A New Take On The Breakfast Bowl: Millet Porridge

Andrea Lewis
Written by Andrea Lewis
April 6, 2015

If you've been looking to try a new grain, millet is not only nutritious it has many health benefits. Millet is easily digestible, gluten-free and non-allergenic — suitable for individuals with food allergies/intolerances. Millet is also high in protein, has lots of fiber and low simple sugars.

This hearty and low glycemic easy millet recipe can be eaten for breakfast and/or a snack.

Easy Millet Cereal

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 2 ½ cup of water
  • ½ cup of millet grain
  • 1 cup walnuts
  • 1 royal gala apple, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon of cinnamon

Preparation

  1. In a medium saucepan bring water to a boil. Place all ingredients and lower heat to medium.
  2. When the water evaporates, about 20 minutes, cover and remove from the stove. Let stand for 10 minutes. Top with walnuts, apples and cinnamon

Suggested Alternatives

  • Instead of water, substitute with milk.
  • Add dried fruit such as raisins, currents, cranberries etc. to sweeten.

