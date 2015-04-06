A New Take On The Breakfast Bowl: Millet Porridge
Written by Andrea Lewis
April 6, 2015
If you've been looking to try a new grain, millet is not only nutritious it has many health benefits. Millet is easily digestible, gluten-free and non-allergenic — suitable for individuals with food allergies/intolerances. Millet is also high in protein, has lots of fiber and low simple sugars.
This hearty and low glycemic easy millet recipe can be eaten for breakfast and/or a snack.
Easy Millet Cereal
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 2 ½ cup of water
- ½ cup of millet grain
- 1 cup walnuts
- 1 royal gala apple, chopped
- 1 tablespoon of cinnamon
Preparation
- In a medium saucepan bring water to a boil. Place all ingredients and lower heat to medium.
- When the water evaporates, about 20 minutes, cover and remove from the stove. Let stand for 10 minutes. Top with walnuts, apples and cinnamon
Suggested Alternatives
- Instead of water, substitute with milk.
- Add dried fruit such as raisins, currents, cranberries etc. to sweeten.
