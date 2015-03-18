mindbodygreen

Dismiss

6 Simple Ways To Be More Present In Your Relationships

F. Emelia Sam, DDS
founder of 360SOUL By F. Emelia Sam, DDS

Life can pass by at a dizzying pace. If we aren't conscious of being present, we can miss a lot in the moment. Mindfulness dictates we do the opposite. By being present, we see opportunity. Mindfulness also allows us to enjoy sacred moments with our loved ones, and results in less stress and more rejuvenation.

But how do you slow down in a world that urges you to keep up with its disorienting speed? Here are six suggestions to practice more presence.

1. Breathe consciously.

This is perhaps the easiest method to draw us back into ourselves. Being that it is solely dependent on your will and accessible at any time, it is the most common method of practicing presence.

When you're in any state other than relaxation, you tend to take shallower breaths. Deliberately changing your breathing rhythm allows you to focus inwardly and instantly decelerate your hurried pace.

2. Concentrate on one sense.

We are multi-sensory beings, but that can often result in overstimulation. When you have the opportunity, focus on just one of your senses. Close your eyes while you listen to sounds in the background. When you're eating, try to distinguish among the flavors in a bite. Sit in silence while you examine a particular object. Creating spaces with limited sensory input can help you find more calm.

3. Stop multi-tasking.

Most people are not the efficient multi-taskers they claim to be. Performing several activities at one time often results in a lack of concentration, leading to decreased productivity or increased errors. For example, grocery shopping while talking on the phone can have you aimlessly wandering down aisles. If you're speaking to a friend, just do that. If you're shopping in a grocery store, just do that. It may not be feasible for every shopping trip, but make the decision to be present with one task when you can.

4. Establish tech-free times.

Today's technology makes us accessible at all times if we let it. However, this takes away our power over our own time. Designate periods when you're simply not accessible. Barring essential people, things such as random email notifications, texts, and work updates probably don't need your 24/7 attention. Make non-contact time sacred.

5. Learn to say no to things that don't bring you joy.

Think of all the activities in which you engage yourself. Is there one you'd rather not do that you could eliminate? When you don't enjoy something, it not only takes up your time when you're doing it; you waste valuable energy anticipating your displeasure. Dreading something in the future forces you out of the present. Say no when you want to.

6. Practice listening and eye-contact.

These are the basics of communication. These actions let the other party know you are present for them. They feel heard and validated, which means your presence has the potential to set off a chain-reaction. (Remember, your mindfulness reaches far beyond your own world.)

Practicing presence isn't a fad. It's a timeless principle of well-being. It's essential to meaningful connection with self and others. Don't miss the moment. It may be too important to ignore.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

F. Emelia Sam, DDS
F. Emelia Sam, DDS founder of 360SOUL
F. Emelia Sam, DDS, is known as the soul-centered scribe. Trained in oral & maxillofacial surgery, she realized her profession didn't quite match up with her true calling. Compelled...

More On This Topic

SPONSORED CONTENT

Do You Need To Worry About Vitamin D In The Summer?

Susan Blum, M.D., MPH
Do You Need To Worry About Vitamin D In The Summer?
Love

Yes, You Can Make A Relationship With A Narcissist Work. Here's How

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
Yes, You Can Make A Relationship With A Narcissist Work. Here's How
$29.99

How To Create More Happiness

With Charlie Knoles
How To Create More Happiness
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-17897/6-simple-ways-to-be-more-present-in-your-relationships.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!