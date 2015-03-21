A Yoga Sequence To Spring Clean Your Mind & Body

When we think of spring, words like fresh, new and clean come to mind. As we rid our closets of old clothes and unnecessary items, we also should be doing the same for our bodies.

A healthy immune system begins in your gut. What you eat, how much water you drink and a regular physical exercise routine is so important to your overall health.

I pay a ton of attention on how I maintain my digestive health and immune system. I eat a ton of fruits and vegetables for fiber, I drink plenty of water to cleanse my body and I sweat out toxins (including unwanted feelings and thoughts!) in my Power Yoga classes.

As it turns out, the twisting poses we practice in yoga do much more than tone those abdominal muscles. Twists massage the abdominal organs, helping to facilitate the elimination process of toxins and waste.

Twists also help us to focus mentally. When we are focused, we let our minds quiet and we can let stress go. Stress is also closely tied to your digestive system. This is why we often get stomachaches when we are stressed out, nervous, etc.

When we practice Ujjayi breath in yoga, we give our breathing an oceanic quality by taking deep inhales and exhales in and out through the nose. And then as you flow through your practice, you tap into the parasympathetic nervous system, allowing your digestive system to function optimally without interruption.

The best part is that better digestion is that it gives us more energy, getting us ready for those beautiful long summer days ahead! So if you want to clean out your body this spring, start with these basic yoga twists to help you detoxify! Begin with a few Cat/Cow postures to get your blood flowing and fire up your digestive system.

This sequence should be performed twice so that both sides of the body are balanced, beginning with the right side.