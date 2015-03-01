8 Signs You're Overdue For A Fresh Start

If you've been feeling stuck, blue, bored or otherwise ready for change, a fresh start may be exactly what you need.

Fresh starts — filled with optimism, vision, excitement and anticipation — are the best feeling.

It's not always convenient to make a fresh start. After all, there's already so much going on and so many obligations to keep up with. But if you see just how much a fresh start can bring you, it might just inspire you to make a change for your better, brighter and bigger life right now!

Here are a few signs that a fresh start may be due … or overdue!

1. You're always late.

Lateness is often a big sign of chaos or disconnection from the day, as well as the inability to keep a calendar — all big things you can fix with some organization!

2. You feel perpetually uninspired.

When you can't find joy in simple, wonderful things or even big and splashy things, this jaded attitude bespeaks a big need for change.

3. You're waiting for a breakthrough because you're tired of the way things are.

Monotony doesn't end through magical acts of intervention by the universe, like a big lottery win or meeting your twin flame soul mate. Most of the time, you have to actively choose to break out of the rut you're in!

4. Clutter overwhelms you.

My number one red flag of a life that could use the love of a fresh start: loads of clutter. Clear your clutter and your life will change for the better.

5. You feel drained by your days rather than energized by them.

If your routine takes the life out of you rather than bringing you excitement, you could use a life "reset" button.

6. You're tempted to make excuses and blame people for how you feel.

When the boredom, drained energy and chaos carries on for too long, I notice that's typically when responsibility flies out the window and its everyone else's fault. After all, who wants to be responsible for creating something that feels really exhausting, repetitive and dull?

7. You have a lot of mood swings.

This is when the roller coaster ride of chaos seems to really be setting in and it's become a habit to feel cluttered, overwhelmed and drained.

8. You perpetually talk about making a big change, but don't do it.

The breaking point usually comes when it feels far better to take a risk and dare to make a fresh start than to stay miserable.

You probably don't need me to tell you that you could use a fresh start … but you probably want to know how to start making that fresh start.

For some, a fresh start is daring to take a big vacation, and for others it's making a plan to change careers, committing to a new way of eating or living, breaking a bad habit, leaving a toxic relationship or even daring to fall in love.

There's no instruction manual for the fresh start you specifically need, but there are many holistic ways to support your want of change and make it much more real!

Here are a few to get you started on a fresh start:

Clean your house.

You'd be surprised how much a clean house can do for your mind!

Flow.

Water is the element of fresh starts. You might want to take more baths or swim if you can, as lots of water element is introspective, inspiring, creative and flowing, a great antidote to your present feeling of stagnation. Even drinking more water can be incredibly rejuvenating.

Take a vacation.

It's one of the best ways to get rid of a bad habit, and even habitual thought patterns.

Make over your home!

With the tools of feng shui, you can design the fresh start you want, one filled with optimism, vision, excitement and anticipation, and let your home support your greatest dreams.

