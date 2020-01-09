10 Benefits Of Vaginal Weightlifting
As a holistic sex and relationship coach, I employ a host of different methods to improve people's intimate lives. I'm currently on a global campaign to raise the awareness of vaginal superpowers.
This involves my traveling to different locales, and shooting images of objects indigenous to the regions, which I lift with my vagina. You can check out the whole series on Instagram, which I catalog using #ThingsILiftWithMyVagina.
Vaginal Kung Fu is a method I teach for women to physically and emotionally reconnect to their vaginas, so they become more in tune with their sexual energy.
It's like yoga. For your vagina.
By inserting a jade egg into the vagina and attaching a string to it, I "lift" any number of things: tropical fruits, gluten-free organic donuts, cold-pressed juices.
This strengthens the pelvic floor far more effectively than regular Kegels, and gives women sexual confidence and power.
A strong pelvic floor and vagina can bring a myriad of benefits to your life. Including:
- Have more orgasms.
- Have better orgasms. By better I mean, mind-, body- and spirit-altering orgasms that are longer, deeper, more intense, and include the ability to ejaculate.
- Keep your internal organs (I.e. no pelvic organ prolapse).
- Up your libido. When the vagina is weak, it feels numb. Sex is infinitely more pleasurable with a sensitive and articulate vagina.
- Eliminate issues of urinary incontinence.
- Increase circulation in the vaginal canal and produce lubrication more easily.
- Integrate your sexual energy into everything you do. When women are dissociated from their vaginas, they are also cut off from the natural and enlivening flow of their sexual energy. When the vagina is brought back to life, that vital, life-force energy is available to you to channel into all parts of your life.
- A natural facelift. When you strengthen and pull up the pelvic floor muscles, you create an energetic lift throughout the entire body, which even registers in the face. I have had clients stop using Botox after beginning their lifting practice.
- Be able to shoot ping pong balls. This is every woman's God-given right.
These things are possible for every woman: ping pong tricks, multiple orgasms, ejaculate that shoots across the room, and insane, life-changing pleasure.
All you need is a strong vagina.
