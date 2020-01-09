10 Benefits Of Vaginal Weightlifting

As a holistic sex and relationship coach, I employ a host of different methods to improve people's intimate lives. I'm currently on a global campaign to raise the awareness of vaginal superpowers.

This involves my traveling to different locales, and shooting images of objects indigenous to the regions, which I lift with my vagina. You can check out the whole series on Instagram, which I catalog using #ThingsILiftWithMyVagina.

Vaginal Kung Fu is a method I teach for women to physically and emotionally reconnect to their vaginas, so they become more in tune with their sexual energy.

It's like yoga. For your vagina.

By inserting a jade egg into the vagina and attaching a string to it, I "lift" any number of things: tropical fruits, gluten-free organic donuts, cold-pressed juices.

This strengthens the pelvic floor far more effectively than regular Kegels, and gives women sexual confidence and power.

A strong pelvic floor and vagina can bring a myriad of benefits to your life. Including: