7 Essential Strategies To Fight Chronic Disease

Heads up: the statistics are grim. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, type 2 diabetes in America has tripled since the 1980s, and researchers estimate one in three Americans will have diabetes by midcentury. More than one-third of American adults are obese.

Sadly, these numbers continue to increase and experts predict things will only become worse.

I've developed a term to describe this epidemic. "Diabesity" describes the continuum of health problems ranging from mild insulin resistance and overweight to obesity and diabetes, which contributes to most heart disease, cancer, and premature death in the world.

Tragically, these conditions are 100% preventable and reversible with some simple, effective nutrition and lifestyle modifications.

Sugar is the toxic drug that feeds this epidemic. Every American eats about 152 pounds of sugar and 146 pounds of flour (which turns to sugar) every year. That's about a pound of sugar every day.

Food is medicine. When you remove disease-producing food and add the right food, healing occurs quickly. These seven strategies can help prevent, treat, or reverse diabesity and help you regain health without drugs and surgery.

1. Remove sugar.

Empty calories from quickly absorbed sugar, liquid sugar calories, and refined carbohydrates — which all convert to sugar — create high insulin levels, eventually leading to insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. Chronically high insulin levels contribute to inflammation, high blood pressure, poor sex drive, increased cancer risk, and depression.

The number one thing you can do to reduce your risk for type 2 diabetes and obesity or reversing its impact? No contest: Eliminate or dramatically reduce sugar in all its many disguises.

2. Add whole, unprocessed foods.

Whole, unprocessed real foods balance your blood sugar, reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, and improve your liver detoxification to prevent or reverse insulin resistance and diabetes. Stock up on colorful fruits and vegetables, plenty of omega-3 fats, coconut butter and olive oil, legumes, nuts, and seeds.

3. Implement the right nutrients.

Supplements make your cells more insulin-sensitive and more effective at metabolizing sugar and fat. Combined with the right diet and lifestyle modifications, these nutrients can help you balance blood sugar and reverse or prevent diabetes. At the very minimum, I recommend: