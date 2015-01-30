mindbodygreen

3 Ways To Get Clean From The Inside Out (No Juicing Required)

Lauren Imparato
Founder & CEO, I.AM.YOU. By Lauren Imparato

You know what I find pretty funny and even ironic? People on juice cleanses that are angry and stressed out!

There are two types of toxins — the tangible and intangible ones. Tangible toxins come in various forms, all related to what we physically put into our body. These encompass everything from alcohol and processed foods, to pollution, chocolate, chemicals and more. Western society obsesses over these toxins, which generally result in painful fasts and cleanses, and elimination of viable food sources that have been a part of our diet for centuries.

Intangible toxins come in the form of emotions — anger, stress, worry, grief, sadness and even extreme excitement. According to Traditional Chinese Medicine, each of these emotions is processed by a specific organ. For example, stress is associated with the liver, fear is found in the kidneys, and worry in the spleen. These emotions are are equally toxic to our system.

So when someone is juice fasting to "get clean" — meaning they are attempting to eliminate physical toxins from their system — but they're stressed or angry because let's face it, they're really just starving, then they are actually adding emotional toxins to their body.

Therefore, no real advancement in the cleanse has been made and they are just starving themselves for no effective reason.

Even if you eliminate all the physical toxins from your diet and surroundings (which by the way, is impossible), you can still be creating toxins within your mind. These toxins, intangible as they may be, will equally affect your tangible physical body. Juicing alone is simply not the solution.

Yoga focuses on both the tangible and intangible toxins. We use the poses to sweat out, wring out and detox the physical system. We use controlled, regulated breathing, dedication and movement, as a meditation to manage creation and elimination of toxins in the subtle, interior body and mind. When done correctly, this combination is far more effective than consuming nothing more than six juices a day, and way more tasty and satisfying as well.

Here are three simple tips to keep your entire system clean and toxin-free; juicing not required.

1. Chill out.

Not in your career or your adventurous life per se, and certainly not as a sloth on the couch. Chill out in your mind. Meditate. Remember that whatever you are feeling or experiencing is transient and that it too, shall pass.

2. Eat normally.

Normally as in, what is normal for the Homo sapiens we have evolved to be over thousands of years. Generally speaking, over 60% vegetables is optimal, with 20% clean fish and lean meats, and 20% other — including any of those other things that you may like.

3. Sweat.

Breaking a sweat is so crucial to keeping the organs and your entire system in tip-top shape, to ward off any unnecessary toxins. Just a few minutes of cardio a day, or a selection of rigorous, detoxifying yoga poses can be highly beneficial to your overall health.

