3 Key Changes I Made To Lose 200 Pounds Without Depriving Myself

For most of my life, I struggled with my weight. I hated the way my body ached all the time, disapproved of what I saw in the mirror, and I couldn't stand people judging me based on size.

When I was 25, a doctor told me I had less than 10 years to live if I continued down my current path. I weighed 398 pounds, suffered from a variety of obesity-related chronic diseases and my health was in critical condition. Within 48 hours of receiving my news, an obese friend collapsed at work and went into a diabetic coma. The next day, my best friend (also obese) died of a heart attack. The message was clear: I needed to seriously change the course of my life.

After a two year, life-changing journey, I lost over 200 pounds and have maintained the results. I never counted calories or deprived myself of foods I loved. Instead, I took small, simple steps to make sure my weight loss plan became a lifestyle in which I could not just succeed, but thrive.

Here are the three key changes I made to create long-lasting, sustainable results.