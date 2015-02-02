mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Love

How Celibacy Can Help You Attract Real Love

Lauren Rudick
Written by Lauren Rudick

Recently I made a move to Costa Rica. I am single and definitely feeling like I'm nearing my sexual peak. Not to mention, everyone in this surf town is absolutely stunning. Tanned and in shape, many residents here practice yoga and pride themselves on healthy eating.

I'll admit that it's pretty easy to want to fall for every single person that strolls down the beach. But in the past few years however, I've been practicing celibacy — a form of Brahmacharya.

As one of the disciplines set forth by Pantanjali's Yoga Sutras, Brahman refers to the Divine and Charya means to follow. Brahmacharya falls under the first limb of yoga — the five Yamas (restraints) — and can be defined as bringing ourselves closer to a higher, more spiritual place. Many religions use abstinence as a means of not distracting oneself from the spiritual path, similar to following the eight limbed path to yoga.

But what does Brahmacharya mean to us single people who may get hot and bothered amidst a sea of hotties and bikinis? How can we practice Brahmacharya to sublimate our sexuality in away that brings us closer to a divine experience?

If we look at our sexuality as an incredibly powerful energy, then we are able to recognize and harness that energy. We can direct it where appropriate, and use sex to not only connect with a partner but further to feel more connected to the universe as a whole. Sex and sharing our raw sexual passions with others can be really fun and beautiful when it is with the right person, at the right time.

But until we find that person, is celibacy worth it? Here are three ways to become more mindful of our sexual adventures and save ourselves for that someone special:

1. Enjoy other forms of touch and play.

Sometimes what we really miss is human contact, giggles and rolling around with another person. But we often confuse this for loneliness or horniness. Getting a massage, or taking up an AcroYoga practice, are great ways to experience playful or sensual touch which might just satisfy that urge to put out.

2. Get out more!

The desire for intimacy can sometimes come out of complacency. Boredom and sitting around in your normal routine can tend to make the mind stir. Take a walk outside. Find a way to get out into nature, go for a swim in the nearest lake or river, plan a ski trip or go for a walk in the park. Communing with nature is a great way to feel more connected to the earth and far more centered. Often the most spiritual experiences arise from siting quietly outside.

3. Harness your creativity.

Sexual energy is a powerful one. Often it is a creative and visceral energy. But rather than trying to repress these sexual urges, try to sublimate them with something else instead. Use your hands and paint, sculpt, build and translate this passion into something tangible and beautiful.

When we replace the urge to have sex with constructive activities that feed our soul, we actually make ourselves more desirable to others. Happiness is palpable. Grounded people are the ones who everyone wants to be with.

And then getting out more might put you in the right situation to meet the person you're supposed to be with. Celebrate your sexuality, but reserve it for someone great.

Photo by Peter L. Aldrich

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Lauren Rudick
Lauren Rudick
Lauren Rudick is an international yoga instructor offering world-renown yoga retreats and specialty workshops. She has taught in dozens of cities from Bermuda to Iceland. Her classes...

More On This Topic

Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
$249.99

The Essential Guide To Sparking Your Erotic Intelligence

With Esther Perel
The Essential Guide To Sparking Your Erotic Intelligence
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-17177/how-celibacy-can-help-you-attract-real-love.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!