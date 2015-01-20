Healthy Carrot Cake Oatmeal

Preparation

1. In a small pan over a medium heat, bring the water to a boil and add the oats. Reduce to a simmer and stir for 3-4 minutes until liquid is almost absorbed.

2. Add egg whites if using, and whisk quickly until thick and creamy.

3. Add sweetener of choice, vanilla, cinnamon and salt, and whist again until combined. Stir through carrot and raisins, then top with chopped walnuts and enjoy.

Tips: Omit egg whites if vegan. Substitute with a tablespoon plain pea or rice protein instead if desired.

