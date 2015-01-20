mindbodygreen

Close banner

Healthy Carrot Cake Oatmeal

Sally O'Neil
Wellness Blogger By Sally O'Neil
January 20, 2015

Creamy, crunchy, chewy and sweet — this recipe packs a nutritional punch to keep you fuelled throughout the morning. Prepared in a matter of minutes, this Carrot Cake Oatmeal is loaded with heart-healthy walnuts, whole grains, sweet carrot & cinnamon for the perfect start to the day.

Healthy Carrot Cake Oatmeal

Healthy Carrot Cake Oatmeal

Serves 1

Ingredients

  • ½ cup gluten-free rolled oats
  • 1 cup water
  • ½ tablespoon granulated stevia or rice malt syrup
  • ½ teaspoon pure vanilla
  • 1 tablespoon raisins
  • ½ cup grated carrot
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 tablespoon chopped walnuts
  • pinch Himalayan sea salt
  • 1-2 egg whites (optional*)

Preparation

1. In a small pan over a medium heat, bring the water to a boil and add the oats. Reduce to a simmer and stir for 3-4 minutes until liquid is almost absorbed.

2. Add egg whites if using, and whisk quickly until thick and creamy.

3. Add sweetener of choice, vanilla, cinnamon and salt, and whist again until combined. Stir through carrot and raisins, then top with chopped walnuts and enjoy.

Tips: Omit egg whites if vegan. Substitute with a tablespoon plain pea or rice protein instead if desired.

Photo courtesy of the author

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Sally O'Neil
Sally O'Neil Wellness Blogger
Sally O'Neil, is on a mission to prove that healthy and nutritious doesn't have to be boring — and that even while staying in shape you can have your cake and eat it too. After losing...

More On This Topic

Recipes

11 Healthy Muffin Recipes For A Low-Carb, Keto-Friendly Breakfast

Abby Moore
11 Healthy Muffin Recipes For A Low-Carb, Keto-Friendly Breakfast
Recipes

11 Mediterranean Diet Breakfasts To Hold You Over Until Lunch

Abby Moore
11 Mediterranean Diet Breakfasts To Hold You Over Until Lunch
$69.99

Food Fundamentals

With Terry Wahls, M.D.
Food Fundamentals
Functional Food

Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize

Abby Moore
Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize
Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-17043/healthy-carrot-cake-oatmeal.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!