Healthy Carrot Cake Oatmeal
Creamy, crunchy, chewy and sweet — this recipe packs a nutritional punch to keep you fuelled throughout the morning. Prepared in a matter of minutes, this Carrot Cake Oatmeal is loaded with heart-healthy walnuts, whole grains, sweet carrot & cinnamon for the perfect start to the day.
Serves 1
Ingredients
- ½ cup gluten-free rolled oats
- 1 cup water
- ½ tablespoon granulated stevia or rice malt syrup
- ½ teaspoon pure vanilla
- 1 tablespoon raisins
- ½ cup grated carrot
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 tablespoon chopped walnuts
- pinch Himalayan sea salt
- 1-2 egg whites (optional*)
Preparation
1. In a small pan over a medium heat, bring the water to a boil and add the oats. Reduce to a simmer and stir for 3-4 minutes until liquid is almost absorbed.
2. Add egg whites if using, and whisk quickly until thick and creamy.
3. Add sweetener of choice, vanilla, cinnamon and salt, and whist again until combined. Stir through carrot and raisins, then top with chopped walnuts and enjoy.
Tips: Omit egg whites if vegan. Substitute with a tablespoon plain pea or rice protein instead if desired.
Photo courtesy of the author
