A Better Breakfast: Wheat Berries With Greens & Eggs
This is the breakfast that will make you feel like you've unlocked the secret to having it all together as an adult. Cook a large batch of your favorite grains to store in the fridge for the week (or use any leftovers you have — farro, barley, rice...), wash greens ahead of time, and this comes together in 7 minutes flat. Take your tea or coffee to go if you must, but we insist you enjoy a proper breakfast at the table. Because days that begin with a skillet full of whole grains, dark leafy greens and eggs are simply better days.
Notes: We love wheat berries here because of their chewy, hardy texture, but use any whole grains you like. You'll only need half of the cooked wheat berries for 2 servings so you can save the other half for another day this week. Or if you're cooking for 4, use them all up in a larger skillet and double the other ingredients.
Wheat Berries With Greens & Eggs
Ingredients
- 1 cup hard red winter wheat berries
- 3 cups water
- 1/2 bunch dark leafy greens (kale, collards, or any other unique greens you stumble upon)
- 1 clove garlic
- 2 large eggs
- extra virgin olive oil
- sea salt
- black pepper
Preparation
1. *Cook your grains the night before or earlier in the week:* Sort through wheat berries and pick out any little pebbles or discolored grains. Place them in a small pot with the water and a big pinch of salt. Bring to a boil, then simmer for about 50-60 minutes with the pot covered. Cooking time can vary based on the age of the grain, so we usually taste around the 40-minute mark, then check back every 5-10 minutes. The wheat berries are done when they're chewy but not tough. Drain, transfer to a bowl, then toss with a little bit of olive oil and another small pinch of salt. Store in the fridge until needed.
2. *The next morning:* Heat a glug of olive oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Meanwhile, de-stem the greens and chop into super thin strips (a chiffonade). Finely chop the garlic clove too.
3. Add the garlic and greens to the skillet with a small pinch of salt, stirring for about a minute. Add in half of the wheat berries (saving the rest for another day) and stir for 30 seconds.
4. Turn the heat down to low, make 2 wells in the skillet, and crack in the eggs. Partially cover with a lid and cook until whites are set but yolks are runny, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle the cooked eggs with a pinch of salt (something fancy -- flavored or flaky is really nice here) and pepper and serve right away.
Photo courtesy of the author
And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.