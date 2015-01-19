A Better Breakfast: Wheat Berries With Greens & Eggs

Preparation

1. *Cook your grains the night before or earlier in the week:* Sort through wheat berries and pick out any little pebbles or discolored grains. Place them in a small pot with the water and a big pinch of salt. Bring to a boil, then simmer for about 50-60 minutes with the pot covered. Cooking time can vary based on the age of the grain, so we usually taste around the 40-minute mark, then check back every 5-10 minutes. The wheat berries are done when they're chewy but not tough. Drain, transfer to a bowl, then toss with a little bit of olive oil and another small pinch of salt. Store in the fridge until needed.

2. *The next morning:* Heat a glug of olive oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Meanwhile, de-stem the greens and chop into super thin strips (a chiffonade). Finely chop the garlic clove too.

3. Add the garlic and greens to the skillet with a small pinch of salt, stirring for about a minute. Add in half of the wheat berries (saving the rest for another day) and stir for 30 seconds.

4. Turn the heat down to low, make 2 wells in the skillet, and crack in the eggs. Partially cover with a lid and cook until whites are set but yolks are runny, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle the cooked eggs with a pinch of salt (something fancy -- flavored or flaky is really nice here) and pepper and serve right away.

Photo courtesy of the author