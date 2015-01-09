Grain-Free Apple Crumble With Grass-Fed Butter
I wanted a dessert I could enjoy while eating Paleo-style, but that would still impress my guests at a party. This Apple Crumble is full of nutrients and healthy fats, and so delicious, you won't even notice it's grain-free and very low sugar! (It can even be made vegan by substituting coconut oil for the butter.)
Grain-Free Apple Crumble
Serves 6
Ingredients
- 6 tart apples (Granny Smith works well)
- juice of one lemon
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup or honey
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon powdered ginger
- 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1 1/4 cup almond meal
- 1/2 cup pecan pieces
- 1/4 cup unsweetened shredded coconut flakes
- 6 tablespoons grass-fed butter, (or coconut oil) melted
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- pinch of salt
Preparation
1. Preheat oven to 350ºF.
2. Peel apples, then slice into rough chunks. In a large bowl, toss the apples in lemon juice, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and honey/maple syrup.
3. In a separate bowl, combine the melted butter (or coconut oil) with almond meal, pecans, coconut flakes, vanilla, baking soda, and salt, with a fork until it becomes a crumbly mix.
4. Spoon the apple mix into 6 small baking dishes (as pictured), or alternately use a glass pie dish, or 9x9 glass baking pan. Top the apples with the crumble mix, and press down gently with a fork to form a crust. Cover with foil, and bake for 25 minutes with the foil on; then remove the foil and bake for 25 more to brown the top.
Enjoy with a dollop of fresh whipped heavy cream if desired.
Photo courtesy of the author
