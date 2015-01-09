mindbodygreen

Grain-Free Apple Crumble With Grass-Fed Butter

January Newland
Trainer & Nutrition Coach By January Newland
January 9, 2015

I wanted a dessert I could enjoy while eating Paleo-style, but that would still impress my guests at a party. This Apple Crumble is full of nutrients and healthy fats, and so delicious, you won't even notice it's grain-free and very low sugar! (It can even be made vegan by substituting coconut oil for the butter.)

Grain-Free Apple Crumble

Serves 6

Ingredients

  • 6 tart apples (Granny Smith works well)
  • juice of one lemon
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup or honey
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon powdered ginger
  • 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1 1/4 cup almond meal
  • 1/2 cup pecan pieces
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened shredded coconut flakes
  • 6 tablespoons grass-fed butter, (or coconut oil) melted
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • pinch of salt

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 350ºF.

2. Peel apples, then slice into rough chunks. In a large bowl, toss the apples in lemon juice, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and honey/maple syrup.

3. In a separate bowl, combine the melted butter (or coconut oil) with almond meal, pecans, coconut flakes, vanilla, baking soda, and salt, with a fork until it becomes a crumbly mix.

4. Spoon the apple mix into 6 small baking dishes (as pictured), or alternately use a glass pie dish, or 9x9 glass baking pan. Top the apples with the crumble mix, and press down gently with a fork to form a crust. Cover with foil, and bake for 25 minutes with the foil on; then remove the foil and bake for 25 more to brown the top.

Enjoy with a dollop of fresh whipped heavy cream if desired.

Photo courtesy of the author

Latest Articles

