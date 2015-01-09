Grain-Free Apple Crumble With Grass-Fed Butter

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 350ºF.

2. Peel apples, then slice into rough chunks. In a large bowl, toss the apples in lemon juice, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and honey/maple syrup.

3. In a separate bowl, combine the melted butter (or coconut oil) with almond meal, pecans, coconut flakes, vanilla, baking soda, and salt, with a fork until it becomes a crumbly mix.

4. Spoon the apple mix into 6 small baking dishes (as pictured), or alternately use a glass pie dish, or 9x9 glass baking pan. Top the apples with the crumble mix, and press down gently with a fork to form a crust. Cover with foil, and bake for 25 minutes with the foil on; then remove the foil and bake for 25 more to brown the top.

Enjoy with a dollop of fresh whipped heavy cream if desired.

Photo courtesy of the author