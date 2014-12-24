7 Natural Tips To Balance Your pH

Have you been feeling run down, tired, sick or cranky lately? If so, it could all be down to one simple thing: pH!

Your pH is a measure of how acidic or alkaline the body is. If you're eating unhealthy food, not sleeping well, drinking lots of alcohol, having negative thoughts or getting stressed and overwhelmed, there's a good chance you're very acidic. Too much acidity in the body can lead to complications, poor health or mood swings.

Let's face it, with the festive season here, lots of Christmas and New Year's parties, late nights and rich food, there's a good chance you may be out of balance.

It's very simple to test your pH levels. You just buy a kit from your pharmacy or naturopath and wet it with your urine or saliva before you have had any fluids or solids first thing in the morning. The strip will change to a color depending on the level of acidity or alkalinity of the body, which you measure against the color chart on the pack.

Most people may simply ignore whether they are acidic or alkaline, but it has a huge impact on your energy levels, your health, your nervous system and even your state of mind.

In contemporary Western societies, we tend to live very acidic lifestyles. Not just in the food we eat, but also in the fast-paced, noisy environments with which we surround ourselves. Overstimulation of the nervous system, lots of noise, alcohol, caffeine, processed food, wheat, sugar, dairy, lots of meat ... all of these contribute to acidity of the body.

This time of year, more than any other, your body can really get out of balance! Below are seven strategies I use to keep my body alkalized:

1. Drink warm water with organic, raw apple cider vinegar, or a squeeze of lemon in the morning.

2. Avoid caffeine, sugar and alcohol.

3. Drink fresh, organic, green smoothies.

4. Eat plenty of berries, including goji berries, blueberries and cranberries.

5. Eat soaked nuts and seeds.

6. Practice yoga.

7. Meditate.

Testing your pH level takes just three minutes in the morning. It's something you only need to do every few weeks. If you want to thrive during festive season, be sure to keep your pH in check.

Go on, give it a shot, and let me know how it goes!