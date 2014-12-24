mindbodygreen

Dismiss

7 Natural Tips To Balance Your pH

Tom Cronin
Written by Tom Cronin

Have you been feeling run down, tired, sick or cranky lately? If so, it could all be down to one simple thing: pH!

Your pH is a measure of how acidic or alkaline the body is. If you're eating unhealthy food, not sleeping well, drinking lots of alcohol, having negative thoughts or getting stressed and overwhelmed, there's a good chance you're very acidic. Too much acidity in the body can lead to complications, poor health or mood swings.

Let's face it, with the festive season here, lots of Christmas and New Year's parties, late nights and rich food, there's a good chance you may be out of balance.

It's very simple to test your pH levels. You just buy a kit from your pharmacy or naturopath and wet it with your urine or saliva before you have had any fluids or solids first thing in the morning. The strip will change to a color depending on the level of acidity or alkalinity of the body, which you measure against the color chart on the pack.

Most people may simply ignore whether they are acidic or alkaline, but it has a huge impact on your energy levels, your health, your nervous system and even your state of mind.

In contemporary Western societies, we tend to live very acidic lifestyles. Not just in the food we eat, but also in the fast-paced, noisy environments with which we surround ourselves. Overstimulation of the nervous system, lots of noise, alcohol, caffeine, processed food, wheat, sugar, dairy, lots of meat ... all of these contribute to acidity of the body.

This time of year, more than any other, your body can really get out of balance! Below are seven strategies I use to keep my body alkalized:

1. Drink warm water with organic, raw apple cider vinegar, or a squeeze of lemon in the morning.

2. Avoid caffeine, sugar and alcohol.

3. Drink fresh, organic, green smoothies.

4. Eat plenty of berries, including goji berries, blueberries and cranberries.

5. Eat soaked nuts and seeds.

6. Practice yoga.

7. Meditate.

Testing your pH level takes just three minutes in the morning. It's something you only need to do every few weeks. If you want to thrive during festive season, be sure to keep your pH in check.

Go on, give it a shot, and let me know how it goes!

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Tom Cronin
Tom Cronin
Tom is the founder of The Stillness Project, a global movement with the mission of inspiring 1 billion people to sit in meditation daily. Prior to this he led a very successful 26-year...

More On This Topic

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Routines

Long Hours At Your Desk? Try This Quick Yoga Pose To Open & Release

Sarah Regan
Long Hours At Your Desk? Try This Quick Yoga Pose To Open & Release
$247.99

The Complete Guide To Yoga

With Tara Stiles Featuring Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Yoga
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-16741/7-natural-tips-to-balance-your-ph.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!