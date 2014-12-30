Why I'd Rather Be Single On New Year's Eve

Being single, as much as being partnered, is a reason to celebrate on New Year's Eve. I know this can be difficult to see if you're craving a relationship, but it's true. In fact, it's important to remember that it's only when you're able to celebrate yourself as a single person, that you will fully be able to celebrate in an amazing relationship, too.

The quality of connection you have with yourself will always be reflected back to you in your romantic partnerships. Because of this, when you're able to love and cherish yourself, it is then — and only then — that you'll be ready for an devoted relationship to come your way.

If you're single this New Year's Eve, use it as an opportunity to celebrate you! Appreciate yourself. Take yourself out. Work it like you've never worked it before! Doing will set the tone for an amazing year to come.

Below are five reminders to help you celebrate being single — and feel super hot — on New Year's Eve! Ring in 2015 with some serious love … for you!

1. Get dolled up in whatever way feels good to you.

This tip applies to everyday of the year, but especially on big holidays (and especially on a night like New Year's Eve): dress in a way that looks and feels great to you.

We think that people are responding to our physical features and clothes, but deep down, they're responding to our energy. What this means is if you feel great in your own skin, and think you look good, you will radiate that energy. Others will respond to that — and think you look great, too.

If you feel like it, buy a new dress or suit, put on stockings and makeup, do a little dance in the mirror and work it…all just for you! Feeling awesome in your body and clothes will put you in a great mood and the bonus is, it draw a lot of well-deserved attention to you.

2. You are the light. So shine, baby!

Too often we seek something "out there" to light us up. But the secret is that your shine, radiance, and confidence comes from within you. Recognize this, and encourage yourself to light up from within. The bonus? You'll light up the world, too.

Try this simple exercise to tap into your "inner light." Before you go out on New Year's Eve, sit with yourself quietly for a few minutes. Close your eyes and take some deep breaths.

Connect to your heart. Feel how it shines with love. Let that feeling of love grow and grow, and carry it with you. This simple exercise will guarantee a very bright night.

3. Appreciate the fullness of the present moment.

Single or not, New Year's Eve can be one of those holidays when we find ourselves trying too hard, seeking for something other than what we have, chasing what's next. We have trouble existing in our present circumstances, and instead look outside of ourselves and our present experiences for satisfaction. We chase the best party, chase the next drink, chase a kiss.

But have you ever noticed how this habit of chasing puts a big damper on the night?

This New Year's Eve do something different: hang out in the present moment. Let it be what it is. The reality is that now is the only place the party's at.

When you notice your mind chasing the next best thing, drop back into the present moment and simply experience what is. Tell yourself, "This is exactly where I'm supposed to be. I don't need to go anywhere." Be present to what's happening in front of you and you're bound to have a memorable night.

4. Clichés aside, feel grateful for what you have.

You have a lot to be grateful for. The moment to tap into this gratitude, you feel happy about life. On New Year's Eve, let gratitude work it's magic on you.

Leading up to midnight, feel grateful for all you experienced in 2014. Recall what you've learned and how you've grown. And as the ball drops, tap into the gratitude for what you're about to create in 2015. Have faith that there's good things on the horizon for you.

5. Know that you're already complete.

Your fullness and completion comes from within you. If you cannot love and appreciate yourself as the amazing single person you are, take my word for it, you will not be able to do so in a relationship either. Feeling complete has nothing to do with what's happening outside of you - it has everything to do with what's going on within.

Dedicate a moment this New Year's Eve to your spiritual practice — to connecting you to the deep sense of love and connection within you. Doing so will remind you that you are complete, just the way you are.

Whether you're content being single or you're looking for a relationship, remember that you'll always have the best time when you're feeling happy being you! Let this New Year's Eve be a platform for the most important thing in your life — the love you feel for you.

Please leave a comment below telling us how you're going to work-it this New Year's Eve! We look forward to hearing from you.

