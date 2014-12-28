The 8 Most Inspirational Wellness Videos Of The Year

With 2015 right around the corner, it seems like everyone has New Year's resolutions on the brain.

Not that there's anything wrong with setting goals for the future — manifest those dreams into reality! — but statistics show that after just one week, only 75% of people who make resolutions are still sticking with them. That's one quarter of all New Year's resolutions abandoned after seven days! By February, almost 40% of resolutions will be forgotten or neglected.

That said, sometimes all we need to stick to something is a little positive reinforcement ... right? And since two of the five most popular resolutions are fitness-based (#1 is lose weight, #5 is stay fit and healthy), we figured there was no better way to give you that push you might need when February rolls around and you just really don't feel like getting out of bed for yoga class than a some of 2014's most inspiring fitness and health videos.

Take look below, bookmark this post and come back whenever you need some encouragement. And let us know if we missed any or what your favorite inspirational video of the year was!

Kacy Catanzaro, nicknamed The Mighty Kacy," becomes the first woman to ever complete the American Ninja Warrior course and qualify for the show's finals. At only 5 feet tall and weighing 100 pounds, host Akbar Gbaja-Biamila said, "I've seen greatness during my NFL career ... and I've been in awe of people, I am really in awe of Kacy." If tiny Kacy can do something like this, you better believe you can do a quick HIIT circuit every day!