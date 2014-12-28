The 8 Most Inspirational Wellness Videos Of The Year
With 2015 right around the corner, it seems like everyone has New Year's resolutions on the brain.
Not that there's anything wrong with setting goals for the future — manifest those dreams into reality! — but statistics show that after just one week, only 75% of people who make resolutions are still sticking with them. That's one quarter of all New Year's resolutions abandoned after seven days! By February, almost 40% of resolutions will be forgotten or neglected.
That said, sometimes all we need to stick to something is a little positive reinforcement ... right? And since two of the five most popular resolutions are fitness-based (#1 is lose weight, #5 is stay fit and healthy), we figured there was no better way to give you that push you might need when February rolls around and you just really don't feel like getting out of bed for yoga class than a some of 2014's most inspiring fitness and health videos.
Take look below, bookmark this post and come back whenever you need some encouragement. And let us know if we missed any or what your favorite inspirational video of the year was!
Kacy Catanzaro, nicknamed The Mighty Kacy," becomes the first woman to ever complete the American Ninja Warrior course and qualify for the show's finals. At only 5 feet tall and weighing 100 pounds, host Akbar Gbaja-Biamila said, "I've seen greatness during my NFL career ... and I've been in awe of people, I am really in awe of Kacy." If tiny Kacy can do something like this, you better believe you can do a quick HIIT circuit every day!
During a rain delay at the 2014 French Open, Novak Djokovic (who would go on make it to the finals) invited a stunned-looking ball boy to sit and rest with him on the sidelines rather than standing over him with an umbrella. Not only did he trade tasks with the ball boy — a racket for an umbrella — he also offered him a drink, a chat and encouraged the crowd to acknowledge the people behind the scenes. So if you're feeling less-than-stellar about your resolutions, look to your support system to restore faith in your journey.
Sure, we're a little biased with this one but seriously, hats off to Amber Valleta for revealing her struggles with addiction in such a public space. The model/actress took a brave step in admitting she'd dealt with drug and alcohol abuse for the better part of her life, but most inspiring part? Valleta hopes that by sharing her story, "someone, somewhere in this room, out of this room will hear something that will help them and perhaps get them out of the shadows and the darkness of addiction and bring them into the light."
Misty Copeland, the third-ever African American soloist with the American Ballet Theater, didn't begin dancing until she was 13. As this video shows, constant criticism ("you have the wrong body for ballet") and rejection ("unfortunately, you have not been accepted") were not enough to keep Copeland from achieving her dream of becoming a professional ballerina. She is strong, beautiful, graceful and defies odds at every turn, plié and pirouette. Her story is truly inspiring.
With his clothes on, you'd never know that John David Glaude once weighed 360 pounds. But when he removes his shirt, something he admits he's still not comfortable with even after a drastic weight loss, it becomes clear that appearances can be deceiving. Glaude is proud of his body, but says, "Obviously, this is not what I would have wanted after losing 160 pounds … but that's OK and I want you guys to understand that." He's proud he is of his body — loose skin and all — and isn't letting something cosmetic stop him from living.
"When did doing something 'like a girl' become an insult?" is the question posed in this video that encourages everyone to redefine the phrase as something powerful and strong. Asked to do something "like a girl," older participants reenact a movement daintily or with flapping hands. The younger girls are willful and athletic, a disparity that demonstrates a drastic drop in self-esteem among girls after puberty and a generally accepted stereotype that doing something "like a girl" is negative. Let's make 2015 the year we stop thinking about what we can and can't do in such black-and-white terms, no?
This one is a bit of a guilty pleasure since the World Cup made me want to strap on shinguards and lace up cleats again — something I haven't done since 2003. This commercial really does such a great job of not only showcases what amazing athletes these footballers truly are, but it's also a not-so-thinly veiled message that anyone can become anything, as long as they think it and believe it. And I think that's a pretty great mindset for 2015, don't you?
Surfing may not be your cup of tea, but you have to admit that Kelly Slater's historic 720 is pretty cool to watch.
