This Surprising New Year's Resolution Could Transform Your Life

Recently, I tested the concept of doing less by simply turning off my phone. I read books with real pages, rather than electronic ones. If I got inspired to write a story, I jotted down the idea and let it be. I let my ambition take a breather. As expected, when I came back to earth, I was more focused and less irate.

If you are in the midst of "pushing yourself to do more" mode — in the form of New Year's resolutions — consider putting your ambition on hold. That itself can be your most important resolution.

Sometimes what we really need is to give ourselves the space for our creativity to breathe and for growth to actually happen. Here are five ways to help you do that ...

1. Establish times when you're not reachable online.

You are always available ... but is that a good thing? Think about it: your email comes straight to your phone, which you've always got with you. Anyone — including your boss and co-workers — can theoretically reach you at anytime, anywhere.

So keep boundaries. Set a time frame to mute the sounds of your text messages and phone and stick to it. As your technology reboots, so, too, can your mind.

2. Take a break between your work life and home life.

At the end of the workday, we rush home. It is only a matter of time before work at home begins — be it household chores, an urgent rush to go to the gym, calling friends we haven't talked to for a while.

But this attitude — that the day is too short, and that we need to rush to get everything done — is not helping us feel happier, or be more productive.

I am not suggesting that you forgo chores to live more mindfully. But you can visualize your day with a sense of endlessness, spaciousness.

In concrete terms: Enter the door and sit down. Take (at least!) two minutes to breathe and to feel gratitude for another day done well. When you go back to your tasks, try to treat each one as an exercise in mindfulness.

3. Stop talking.