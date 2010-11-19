Plant-Based Men: Why More Are Doing It

More and more people seem to be interested in eating a more plant-based diet. We ask our plant-based men who and what is making the biggest impact.

MBG: Are you seeing more people interested in eating a plant-based diet? Who/what is making an impact?

Bob Harper, The Biggest Loser: I really do believe that more and more people are getting interested in living more of a plant-based diet because when they see people like me that are in the fitness industry getting on board, it makes people want to get more information and I always say that information is power.

Brendan Brazier, Thrive Diet: Yes. I know of many high performance athletes who are considering it as a way to boost athletic performance. And also people are becoming wise to the fact that what we eat can significantly impact the environment. I think it’s a combination of things that’s having this influence. Media, environmental awareness, disease proofing, etc.

Rip Esselstyn, Engine 2 Diet: People are waking up to the fact that the current paradigm is broken and doing more of the same will get you the same unfavorable results. Clinton going plant-based is huge. Documentaries are coming out by the boat load. An awakening is on the horizon.

Rich Roll, Ultraman: Definitely. I think the biggest impact right now is being made by some of our country’s most influential people who have made the switch and are openly professing the benefits of the plant-based lifestyle – Vegas hotelier Steve Wynn, Twitter founder Biz Stone, publisher Mort Zuckerman, Ford Motors Executive Chairman Bill Ford, Presidential nominee Dennis Kucinich and his wife Elizabeth, and most importantly former President Bill Clinton. These mainstream cultural icons are creating massive awareness and high level receptivity to the many benefits of a plant-based diet. The mainstream media has picked up on the story – as evidenced by recent articles in both Business Week and Men’s Journal – promoting even further and very widespread awareness amongst an otherwise skeptical population.

Mike Anderson, Thrive Diet: Yes. There has been a tremendous upsurge in interest about plant-based diets. A dozen years ago, people were downright hostile when the subject came up. Now they are far more open-minded. I think that across the board people have come to realize how important fruits, vegetables and whole grains are. What they don't realize is that they have to eat a lot more of them before they'll have an impact on their health.