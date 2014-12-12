Ditch The Caffeine! Try This Energizing Yoga Sequence At The Office

Do you find yourself yawning at work after lunch or feeling sluggish in the afternoon?

A mix of over working, sitting or standing for too long, inadequate rest and overall life stress, can hit you like a ton of bricks midday when the potency of your morning caffeine or natural zest runs out.

But rather than reaching for that second shot or cup, try this quick office yoga sequence designed to pep you up quickly and healthfully.

It's amazing how breathing consciously and moving through a few poses can perk you up — shifting your tired body and brain into an awakened body with fresh ideas.