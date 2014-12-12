Ditch The Caffeine! Try This Energizing Yoga Sequence At The Office
Do you find yourself yawning at work after lunch or feeling sluggish in the afternoon?
A mix of over working, sitting or standing for too long, inadequate rest and overall life stress, can hit you like a ton of bricks midday when the potency of your morning caffeine or natural zest runs out.
But rather than reaching for that second shot or cup, try this quick office yoga sequence designed to pep you up quickly and healthfully.
It's amazing how breathing consciously and moving through a few poses can perk you up — shifting your tired body and brain into an awakened body with fresh ideas.
Mountain Pose (Tadasana)
Stand with your feet hips-width apart and reach your arms along your sides with palms facing your hips. Spread your fingers to engage your arms and feel grounded through the soles of your feet. Keep the heart lifted and gaze soft.
Chair Pose (Utkatasana)
On an inhale, reach your arms overhead while continuing to stand tall. Exhale and bend your knees, sliding your butt back with hands at your heart for Chair Pose. Track your knees just above your toes as you breathe.
Repeat Mountain Pose to Chair Pose five times, moving with your inhales and exhales.
Modified Prayer Twist On A Chair
Sit tall at the front edge of your chair with feet hips-width apart on the floor.
On your exhale, twist to the right and place your left elbow outside of your right knee and place your hands together at your chest.
Hold for five breaths, and then inhale back to center. Repeat to your left side.
Standing Backbend
Stand with feet hips-width apart and place your palms at the top of your buttocks with your fingers pointing downward.
Ground through your feet and reach your legs long as you slide the buttocks down to lift your torso upward on an inhale. Exhale and lift your chest up and back as if you're rolling backward over a bar at your mid-upper back.
Inhale and lift your chest up and forward while pressing your palms into your buttocks to to exit.
Modified Extended Side Angle Pose On A Chair
Sit at the front edge of your chair and widen your legs apart with your knees tracking over your toes.
Take your right elbow to your right thigh and on your exhale, reach your left arm up and over your right leg.
Inhale and come up to center and repeat to the left side.
Photos courtesy of the author
