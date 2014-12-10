mindbodygreen

Close banner

7 Bad Work Habits You Should Break

Nicole Davies
Social Media Expert By Nicole Davies
December 10, 2014

There are all different kinds of bad work habits. There are those that we tend to think of as procrastination methods, habits that wreak havoc on your productivity. Then there are those that make you work harder and impose additional stresses on your life. Then there are the bad habits happen as a result of being busy and stressed at work, but don't necessarily happen at our desks. Regardless, all of these bad habits have something to do with how we work, and affect our productivity, and how we feel when working.

The trick is to first identify our bad habits. Breaking these habits will guard you from becoming a victim of your own self-destructive behaviors.

Here's a list of seven very common bad habits that will threaten your integrity and performance at work (and after work!) -- and what you can do about them.

1. You "multitask."

Several important studies have recently come to light that revealed multitasking to actually be counterproductive. If you think you'll do more in less time just by completing two or three tasks at once, you're simply wrong.

Humans have a very limited attention span. After a period of hard work, you might find some of your tasks unfinished and forgotten. Learn to prioritize them and do one thing at a time. Being mindful of what task you are doing at any given moment will help you stay productive for a long time.

2. You check your email every minute.

We tend to spend time on unnecessary activities by rationalizing them as necessary or related to productivity. A common example of this is constantly checking emails. Even if we know, on some level, that we haven't gotten any new messages, we may think to ourselves, Well, what if my boss wrote to me in the past 30 seconds? It's a great procrastination method, right?

Well, not really. Think again: every time you do it, you're actually losing your focus. So stop constantly wondering whether you've received an email, and try to concentrate more on the given task at hand. You can check your email once you've completed it.

3. Your desk is messy.

If you thought a neat desk was just a question of personality, think twice. A messy desk will only impede your ability to properly concentrate: having piles of documents or objects in your line of vision will in the long run become very distracting. A clean and ordered desk is something that will help you focus on the job that needs to be done.

4. You don't eat healthy lunches or snacks.

Lunch is important. If you don't take a proper break for a healthy and nutritious meal, your concentration and focus will suffer for it. Eating junk food won't help you either; it will only provide you with high volumes of salt and simple carbs, making you feel like a zombie for the rest of the day. Enjoy a light, healthy lunch, and take your mind off your work while eating. Having a bit of mental space away from your work-tasks will provide you with lots more energy and inspiration.

5. You avoid exercise.

Some of us stop working out once our lives become busier — and more often than not, this has something to do with our professions.

But there is no good excuse to avoid your usual dose of exercise. Even if you're convinced that you have no time for physical activity, realize this — you need it in your life for mental and physical health. It may seem counter-intuitive when you feel like you don't have any free time, nor energy left in you at the end of the workday (or when you wake up in the morning).

But take a risk: try working out at that moment where you think you're totally sapped of energy. I assure you that you'll feel energy begin to radiate through you, and from you.

6. You are obsessed with checking your phone.

Don't just pick up the phone when it rings. Don't check it immediately once you feel it vibrating. Have you ever experienced the illusion that your phone just vibrated, when in fact it didn't? Don't become a victim of digital dependency — keep it with you for emergencies, but don't take it too seriously. The phone is there for you, not the other way round.

7. You use social media as a break.

If you consider social media as a valid way to spend your breaks at work, you'd be surprised to learn what it does to your concentration. Checking your news feed, you might find yourself more tired than before. Even worse, you thought you'd been doing it for just a few minutes, but in fact, half an hour disappeared somewhere in between checking your friend's wedding photos and updating your status.

Use your break to rest your eyes and stretch your legs instead.

Today, we live our lives at an increasingly fast pace. In order to stay focused, healthy and productive you need to learn how to shut out the frenzy of your professional life and embrace good habits that will make your time at work all the more enjoyable.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Nicole Davies
Nicole Davies Social Media Expert
Nicole Davies works at ShortCourseFinder, a website providing a simple way to find and sign up for online short courses from Australia's top providers. Main areas of her interest are...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Do You Need To Worry About Vitamin D In The Summer?

Susan Blum, M.D., MPH
Do You Need To Worry About Vitamin D In The Summer?
Integrative Health

74% Of People Are Deficient In This Hormone. Here's What To Do About It

Mark Hyman, M.D.
74% Of People Are Deficient In This Hormone. Here's What To Do About It
$49.99

How To Build Your Personal Brand

With Lauren Zander
How To Build Your Personal Brand
Integrative Health

Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III

Shawn Radcliffe
Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III
Functional Food

What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake

Abby Moore
What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake
Mental Health

The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety

Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop

Abby Moore
Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop
Personal Growth

What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains
Parenting

Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach

Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach
Recipes

These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

Abby Moore
These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies
Beauty

Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms

Alexandra Engler
Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms
Beauty

This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More

Jamie Schneider
This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-16534/7-bad-work-habits-you-should-break.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!