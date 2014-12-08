mindbodygreen

Are You A Sugar Burner Or A Fat Burner?

JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
Nutrition Specialist & New York Times best seller
JJ Virgin is a certified nutrition specialist, board certified holistic nutritionist, certified exercise physiologist, and New York Times best-selling author.

"I'm always hungry," a client recently told me. "I mean, I eat breakfast but I'm running for the vending machine a few hours after I get to work. Inevitably, I hit a late-morning energy crash, and my only reassurance is that lunch is around the corner. Then during the afternoon…Well, pretty much the same scenario occurs."

Even though she didn't realize it, my client provided a classic description of a sugar burner. A few hours after they eat, they're hungry again. They often feel cranky, tired and irritable. They struggle to lose weight and frequently carry belly fat. A vicious cycle ensues as frequent drops in blood sugar make their bodies scream for more sugar.

When I tell people to go four to six hours between meals or stop eating after dinner, they sometimes give me strange looks. "What about my afternoon snack?" they ask. "You mean I can't have a bowl of popcorn watching The Tonight Show?" These reactions are big red flags thatI have a sugar burner in my midst.

A sugar burner is just what it sounds like: your body runs on glucose for fuel. That might sound ideal, but it also means your body doesn't go near your fat reserves to look for fuel. Why should it, since your body runs on a steady supply of carbs?

Becoming a fat burner literally means your body shifts from glucose as its primary fuel source to fat. Suddenly, you don't need to graze every few hours. Your hormones will work with you to lose weight and stay lean. You discover what it feels like to feel full again. Simply put, becoming a fat burner is your secret weapon against cravings and hunger for fast, lasting fat loss.

The key to becoming a fat burner? Tapering off high-sugar impact foods and transitioning to a diet loaded with low sugar-impact foods. Reducing your diet's sugar impact will reset your body's toxic habit of pounding you for a quick hit of fuel.

Transitioning from sugar burner to fat burner means you'll move off burning sugar. As more good fats and clean, lean protein take center stage in your diet, you'll burn a steady, high-energy ﬂame all day long. You'll even burn fat while you're sleeping!

You might be shaking your head at this point that going cold turkey from sugar doesn't work. You've done that in the past and were miserable. Withdrawal made you crash and burn into a deep-dish pizza or a bag of chocolate chip cookies.

Once you taper off sugar, dramatic things happen. You can go hours between meals. Steady blood sugar levels mean none of the rollercoaster spikes and crashes you experienced before. Normalized hormonal levels mean your brain gets the message to stop eating. Suddenly, you taste the natural sweetness of roasted almonds or Brussels sprouts. Your skinny jeans feel a little looser and you start getting compliments about weight loss. Best of all, you can effortlessly shift into becoming a fat burner in just a few weeks.

Have you become more aware of food's sugar impact? Share your thoughts below.

