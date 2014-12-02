Just Because I'm Christian Doesn't Mean I Can't Practice Yoga

I am a Christian who practices, teaches and encourages others to do yoga. In the years since I began my practice, I have heard many times from the Christian world, that a TRUE Christian cannot have anything to do with yoga. But I've also heard from the yoga world that a TRUE yogi cannot be a Christian! These statements are simply false.

Yoga is not a religion — its true origins are fuzzy in history. It arose from a system of beliefs that predates Buddhism, Hinduism and yes, even Christianity. The first Yogis were probably polytheists — believers in multiple gods. These men (only men!) practiced various ways of sitting, that would allow them to meditate for longer periods of time. Their goal in this meditation was to come closer to God. But their ideas of just who God was, changed dramatically over time.

Some schools of thought believed in an all-powerful, all knowing God, and that with meditation and other forms of devotion, humans could become more like Him. Some believed that each human is divine, and that we simply have to awaken to this reality with meditation, contemplation and a change of attitude. The debate on the nature of God extends to this very day, and will continue until the end of time. But these people, the original yogis, used their asanas as a tool to help them reach God.

Yoga is a TOOL. It can be used toward whatever end you wish. Many people come to class with the goal of relaxation. Many come wanting to better their physical bodies, or calm their minds. And some will come to yoga believing it as a tool to help them connect with God.

I'll use a personal example as an illustration. My whole life, I've been high-energy. Most of us know this personality as Type-A, or high-strung. When I would begin a prayer, I would set out with the best intentions to speak with reverence to the Creator. But my mind always wandered. Sometimes, it was less than a minute or two and I was off, thinking about something completely unrelated! That's not how I want to address the Most High. But I'm human and had never been taught to meditate, so I wandered.

But yoga has changed all that for me. Since practicing asana and meditation, I can now focus my mind for longer periods of time, showing the proper respect God deserves. On a side note, meditation is mentioned several times in the Bible, and we have reason to believe that God's people used to spend much time in meditation.

Yoga can be used as a way to enhance your own spiritual practices.

Let's look at some of the ideology associated with yoga to evaluate how it can fit with any faith. The most taught ethical standards of yoga revolve around the Yamas & Niyamas. These are ways of acting and abstaining, which create a moral life.

Yamas