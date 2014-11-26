mindbodygreen

Sugar- & Gluten-Free Pumpkin Pie

Sarah Wilson
Sarah Wilson
New York Times bestselling author
Sarah Wilson is a journalist, entrepreneur, and the New York Times best-selling author.
November 26, 2014

Often seen as a time to overindulge, Thanksgiving can actually be sustaining, nourishing, whole and – yes – joyous. As a sugar-free eater, I get asked all the time how I navigate social gatherings. I usually bring along a favorite sugar-free dessert! Below, see how I make Pumpkin Pie sugar- and gluten-free.

Sugar- & Gluten-Free Pumpkin Pie With Cream

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

  • 3 eggs
  • 1/2 cup rice malt syrup
  • 1 1/2 cup pumpkin purée
  • 3/4 cups cream, plus extra to serve
  • 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1-2 tablespoon arrowroot
  • grated zest of 1 lemon

For the Crust

  • 60 grams butter, melted
  • 2 cups almond or hazelnut meal, or a combination of both, or LSA
  • 1 teaspoon salt

Preparation

Note: Don't be impatient when making this one. It's much better when it's cooked properly (it should look like a baked custard when you remove it from the oven). Also, be sure to leave it to cool for a good few hours (to allow it to set right). In fact, it's actually nicer the next day when it has set fully. It also works well-frozen and thawed just a little.

1. Preheat the oven to 350ºF.

2. To make the crust, combine the melted butter, nut meal and salt in a 22 cm pie dish and mix well. (I find the crust 'holds' better the more you work it, as this releases the oils in the nut meal.) Press the mixture into the bottom and sides of the dish to make a pie crust. If there isn't quite enough mixture, throw in a bit more of both butter and meal. Cook in the oven for 5-8 minutes until it just starts to turn golden. Remove from the oven and let cool fully (refrigerate or freeze it if you are short of time).

3. Cream the eggs and syrup, then blend in the rest of the ingredients until the mixture is the consistency of thin custard. If it's a bit too runny, add extra arrowroot. Gently pour the filling into the cold crust and bake for 45–55 minutes or until the centre of the pie is 'set' (when it starts to crack away from the base a little). Remove from the oven and cool completely before putting in the fridge. Serve with cream.

Tip: instead of the spices, you can use 1 ½ tablespoons of a five-spice mix that includes fennel and mandarin peel. Add an extra dose of ground cinnamon, too.

Excerpted from I Quit Sugar by Sarah Wilson

Photo courtesy of the author

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.





