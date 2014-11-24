A Kids Yoga Sequence That Teaches Gratitude

An important part of a yoga practice, and a way to practice thankfulness, is to set an intention. With your little or young yogi(s) discuss the idea of dedicating their practice to someone else. Then they can write or draw a picture of their intention on a post-it note. The note can be placed at the top of their mat to help keep them focused during practice.

An OM chant will also help give deeper focus to your young yogi.

A beautiful activity we get to do in kids' yoga is bring in children's literature. I'm Thankful Each Day by Hallinan and Each Breath a Smile by Sister Thuc Nghiem, are great stories with themes of gratitude. The asana practice can follow the storyline of the book.