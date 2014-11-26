Last-Minute Thanksgiving App: Sweet Potato Crostini With Walnuts & Tahini
This recipe layers on the nutrition in the form of sweet, creamy sweet potato, and sneaks in a little protein while it's at it. That bean-powered protein and veggie fiber will keep you satisfied till the main meal arrives.
Sweet Potato Crostini With Toasted Walnuts & Tahini
Ingredients
- 1 medium sweet potato, baked
- 1/2 cup black eyed peas
- 1/4 cup sesame tahini, plus more to drizzle
- 1/2 tablespoon chili powder
- 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/4 - 1/2 teaspoon cayenne, per your heat preference
- salt to taste
- 1/2 cup toasted walnuts
- honey to drizzle
- lemon wedge to squeeze
- 1 multigrain baguette, sliced into 1/2 inch-thick ovals
Preparation
- In a food processor, combine sweet potato, black-eyed peas, tahini, chili powder, nutmeg, cayenne, and salt. Puree until smooth.
- Turn on broiler in oven. Arrange baguette slices in a single layer on a baking sheet. Very lightly drizzle with olive oil or melted butter. Broil until brown and crispy, about 5 minutes.
- Remove from oven, and begin to spoon sweet potato dip on top. Sprinkle toasted walnuts on top. Then, drizzle with honey and tahini, and finish with a squeeze of lemon. Serve.
Notes:
To toast walnuts, place a skillet or cast iron pan over medium-high heat. Add chopped walnuts to dry pan, and stir frequently, until edges brown and walnuts are aromatic. Remove from pan to cool.
Photo courtesy of the author
