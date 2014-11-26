mindbodygreen

Close banner

Last-Minute Thanksgiving App: Sweet Potato Crostini With Walnuts & Tahini

Grace Dickinson
Food Blogger By Grace Dickinson
November 26, 2014

This recipe layers on the nutrition in the form of sweet, creamy sweet potato, and sneaks in a little protein while it's at it. That bean-powered protein and veggie fiber will keep you satisfied till the main meal arrives.

Sweet Potato Crostini With Toasted Walnuts & Tahini

Ingredients

  • 1 medium sweet potato, baked
  • 1/2 cup black eyed peas
  • 1/4 cup sesame tahini, plus more to drizzle
  • 1/2 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1/4 - 1/2 teaspoon cayenne, per your heat preference
  • salt to taste
  • 1/2 cup toasted walnuts
  • honey to drizzle
  • lemon wedge to squeeze
  • 1 multigrain baguette, sliced into 1/2 inch-thick ovals

Preparation

  1. In a food processor, combine sweet potato, black-eyed peas, tahini, chili powder, nutmeg, cayenne, and salt. Puree until smooth.
  2. Turn on broiler in oven. Arrange baguette slices in a single layer on a baking sheet. Very lightly drizzle with olive oil or melted butter. Broil until brown and crispy, about 5 minutes.
  3. Remove from oven, and begin to spoon sweet potato dip on top. Sprinkle toasted walnuts on top. Then, drizzle with honey and tahini, and finish with a squeeze of lemon. Serve.

Notes:

To toast walnuts, place a skillet or cast iron pan over medium-high heat. Add chopped walnuts to dry pan, and stir frequently, until edges brown and walnuts are aromatic. Remove from pan to cool.

Photo courtesy of the author

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Grace Dickinson
Grace Dickinson Food Blogger
Grace Dickinson is a food blogger, photo enthusiast and recipe creator. These passions are brought together on FoodFitnessFreshAir.com, where she chronicles her experiments in the...

More On This Topic

Recipes

And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet

Liz Moody
And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet
Functional Food

These Are 10 Of The Healthiest Vegetables, According To Experts

Stephanie Eckelkamp
These Are 10 Of The Healthiest Vegetables, According To Experts
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Integrative Health

What An Herbalist, Midwife & Integrative MD Says About The Coronavirus

Jason Wachob
What An Herbalist, Midwife & Integrative MD Says About The Coronavirus
Integrative Health

Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like

Sarah Regan
Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like
Functional Food

The Fresh Produce This RD Is Buying Now & How To Make It Last

Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN.
The Fresh Produce This RD Is Buying Now & How To Make It Last

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Mental Health

How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert

Abby Moore
How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert
Integrative Health

10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being

Ashley Uzer, MBA
10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being
Integrative Health

How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research

Julia Guerra
How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research
Functional Food

Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make

Abby Moore
Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make
Beauty

Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More
Spirituality

3 Chakra-Healing Practices That'll Help You Reimagine Your Future

Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
3 Chakra-Healing Practices That'll Help You Reimagine Your Future
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-16216/lastminute-thanksgiving-app-sweet-potato-crostini-with-walnuts-tahini.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!