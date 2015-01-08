How To Get The Best Beauty Sleep (Infographic)

Sleep. It's a vital part of our overall wellness and well-being. It keeps our minds alert, our bodies ready for the day and our appetites in check. When we don't get enough, we're grumpy, groggy and just generally off our game. Since we spend about a third of our lives sleeping, this makes sense.

You know what also makes sense? That when we sleep, our bodies go into repair mode. No cream, serum or mask can do for your hair, skin and nails what quality sleep can. When you sleep, your cells grow and regenerate which basically means getting a good night's sleep is the best anti-aging treatment you can find (and it's free!).

Fortunately, the folks over at Health Perch have made understanding the science of sleep easy for us with this infographicdetailing optimal melatonin cycles and sleeping routines. Did you know your sleep position can directly affect the amount of wrinkles you have? What about how sleeping on two pillows can decrease puffiness in the AM? Now you do!

What other beauty sleep secrets do you swear by?