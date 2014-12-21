Why Jogging Is Great For Your Brain (Infographic)

Sure, consistent exercise and a mindful diet are surefire ways to maintain a healthy body, but did you know that a quick daily jog could also be crucial to your mental health? Turns out, exercise is nature's way of fighting depression without medication.

Annually, 17 to 20 million Americans are affected by depression, and studies have shown that people who exercise for 2.5 to 7.5 hours a week are least likely to be among those who suffer. Exercising in any capacity helps your body increase its levels of dopamine, norepinephrine and serotonin, all of which help your body and mind stay happy.

For a visual guide to how this all works, why you should care and how much exercise is brain-healthy, check out the helpful infographic below from our friends at Health Perch.

What's your favorite mood-boosting way to get moving?