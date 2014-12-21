mindbodygreen

Close banner
Mental Health

Why Jogging Is Great For Your Brain (Infographic)

mindbodygreen
Written by mindbodygreen
December 21, 2014

Sure, consistent exercise and a mindful diet are surefire ways to maintain a healthy body, but did you know that a quick daily jog could also be crucial to your mental health? Turns out, exercise is nature's way of fighting depression without medication.

Annually, 17 to 20 million Americans are affected by depression, and studies have shown that people who exercise for 2.5 to 7.5 hours a week are least likely to be among those who suffer. Exercising in any capacity helps your body increase its levels of dopamine, norepinephrine and serotonin, all of which help your body and mind stay happy.

For a visual guide to how this all works, why you should care and how much exercise is brain-healthy, check out the helpful infographic below from our friends at Health Perch.

What's your favorite mood-boosting way to get moving?

Why Jogging Is Great For Your Brain (Infographic)

mindbodygreen
mindbodygreen

More On This Topic

Mental Health

Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis

Sarah Regan
Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis
Integrative Health

Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III

Shawn Radcliffe
Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III
$99.99

The 20 Minute Workout Challenge

With Shauna Harrison, Ph.D.
The 20 Minute Workout Challenge
Mental Health

The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety

Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety
Recipes

Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead

Eliza Sullivan
Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead
Meditation

A Guided Meditation For Coming Back To Yourself During Chaotic Times

Susy Schieffelin, RYT-500
A Guided Meditation For Coming Back To Yourself During Chaotic Times
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop

Abby Moore
Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop
Personal Growth

What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains
Parenting

Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach

Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach
Recipes

These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

Abby Moore
These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies
Beauty

Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms

Alexandra Engler
Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms
Beauty

This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More

Jamie Schneider
This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-16143/why-jogging-is-great-for-your-brain-infographic.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!