mindbodygreen

Dismiss

How Long Should You Meditate?

Paula Watkins, PhD
Written by Paula Watkins, PhD

Do you often wonder how long you should meditate for?

Is it 20 minutes twice daily, or once-a-day for an hour? What about ten minutes in the morning?

I call this the "optimal dosage question" and it gets asked, pretty much without fail, whenever the topic of meditation is being discussed. What's often behind it is a desire to know, "What's the minimum I need to practice in order to get results?".

It's a Western question, with a Western mindset.

To put it simply, we are all different. Neuroscience knows this. Psychology knows this. Turns out even the Buddha knew this. The Abhidhamma (a Buddhist psychology text) is explicit in clarifying that different people will respond to different meditation techniques and should be taught according to their individual needs.

Science is still at the very beginning of understanding how different individuals respond to different techniques and in what dosage. Of the research we do have, positive changes in brain functioning and wellbeing have been reliably documented in studies employing a dosage of 20 minutes daily. That doesn't necessarily mean that you should limit your practice to that, however. Nor does it mean that a 10 minute practice is a waste of time.

Let your experience be your guide. Look to research to inform your practice and turn to your meditation teachers for advice, but study yourself and trust your experience. Blind faith in a method and dosage that may not necessarily be "optimal" or even realistic for you, can lead to frustrating and even disheartening experiences.

Keeping a meditation journal can be helpful in this regard and serves as means of exploring and having a better understanding what works for you.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Paula Watkins, PhD
Paula Watkins, PhD
Paula Watkins, PhD, is a clinical psychologist, meditation expert, and also holds a PhD in Public Health and Community Medicine. Also a long-time practitioner of yoga and meditation,...

More On This Topic

SPONSORED CONTENT

Do You Need To Worry About Vitamin D In The Summer?

Susan Blum, M.D., MPH
Do You Need To Worry About Vitamin D In The Summer?
Love

Yes, You Can Make A Relationship With A Narcissist Work. Here's How

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
Yes, You Can Make A Relationship With A Narcissist Work. Here's How
$249.99

The Essential Guide To Meditation

With Charlie Knoles
The Essential Guide To Meditation
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-15885/how-long-should-you-meditate.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!