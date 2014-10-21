The President Of PETA's Will Is Pretty Shocking

Ingrid Newkirk, the president of PETA, has released her last will and testament, and it's pretty bold. As someone who has devoted her life to the alleviation of animal suffering, she has decided to use her body for the same purpose after her death.

The will calls attention to the suffering of animals worldwide in the meat, fashion, pharma, and entertainment industries. Every act she demands serves to ask the question: "If you'd do it to an animal, why wouldn't you do it to a human being?"

Her instructions are gruesome; for example, she demands that her liver be "vacuum-packed and shipped, in whole or in part, to France" to dissuade people from supporting the practice of force-feeding geese and ducks for foie gras.

PETA's website has the full story here and you can find the entire will here.

Herewith, the 11 requests from Newkirk's will: