mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Food Trends

Botija Olives: Why We're Obsessed

Christina Liva
mbg Food Contributor By Christina Liva
mbg Food Contributor
Christina Liva is a writer, recipe developer, and former mbg food editor. She founded Yay Lunch and is currently based in Virginia.

The sad truth about many, mass-produced olives we come across is that they are picked before they are ripe and softened with chemicals (much like how many out-of-season tomatoes are picked green for safe transport and later exposed to ethylene gas to ripen).

And (not to be a bummer, but) pretty much all canned olives are cooked.

The good news is that many olives are kept raw, brined and fermented naturally to maintain the fruit's myriad health benefits. Botija olives are one variety of raw olive that we're really into at the moment for their delicious, unique flavor.

Picked when ripe and kept raw, lacto-fermented using only sea salt and water, botijas come from a rare strain of olive tree in Peru that produce large, meaty, flavorful fruit. Packed with monounsaturated fat (the good kind), and vitamins A and E, calcium and antioxidants, they are as good for you as they taste.

The flavor can best be described as pure — the olive essence is strong and smooth without being overwhelming or bitter. Their soft texture makes them prefect for snacking on their own or adding them to all kinds of savory dishes.

Here's how we're using them now:

In Salads

Kale salad

Image by Cameron Whitman / Stocksy

Chop them up and add to salads like this one...

Over Grains

Overhead view of the black rice buddha bowl

Image by Laura Edwards / Laura Edwards

Throwing these flavorful olives (either whole or chopped) over quinoa, brown rice, millet and more will add flavor and texture to your next grain bowl, like this Spice-Roasted Cauliflower With Quinoa.

For Snacking

Image by Darren Muir / Stocksy

Enjoy with crackers, fresh sliced or roasted veggies, fruit, nuts or hummus for a healthy snack or appetizer.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Christina Liva
Christina Liva mbg Food Contributor
Christina Liva is a writer, recipe developer, and former food editor at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in english from Georgetown University, and has also written for...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$69.99

Food Fundamentals

With Dr. Terry Wahls
Food Fundamentals
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-15688/botija-olives-why-were-obsessed.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!