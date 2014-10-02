What does your posture say about you?

Posture equates to our attitude, our confidence level, and our ability to look our world directly in the eyes and go after what we want! If you have poor posture, now is the time to fix it!

Here are three ways you can change our attitude:

1. Desire To Change

Without desire, we stay the same and stagnant. Decide right here and now to be confident with yourself. It can be a lengthy process, because often we face some serious emotional barriers. But trust me, you are worth it.

2. Good Vs. Bad

There are only good and bad habits, no in-between. Therefore we are either harvesting, creating and living both good and bad habits. When we look at life, energy, posture and attitude this way, it is cut and dry. Today is your day to exchange any of those bad habits for the good ones.

3. Own It!

With your new attitude and posture in place you are ready to "Own It!" This is your life, so live it! This is your attitude, how will it be? This is your day, how do you want it to be lived? Do we let little bumps in the road deter us? NEVER! You are equipped! You are mentally, physically and emotionally strong. You’ve got nothing to fear and everything to gain. Your life and attitude will flow out of you like rays that burst from the sun.

You are beautiful. You are enough. You are worth every ounce of love and acceptance of yourself, and those around you. Your posture is now fixed, and you did it all on your own, everything you needed really was right inside you all along.