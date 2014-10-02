What Does Your Posture Say About You?
What does your posture say about you?
As a mother, I remind my children at least 10 times a day, “Posture!” As a fitness expert, I am constantly reminding clients about the correct posture I want them to stay aligned in at all times during class so that hopefully when they leave, they're reminded all day, every day.
So why is posture so important?
If you want to live a long, healthy life and have a pain-free body, it's important to maintain good posture. As a bonus, you'll also send out plenty of good vibes into the world, too.
First let’s go over great posture:
- Chin up
- Chest lifted
- Shoulders back and down
- Stomach in
- Tailbone slightly tucked
- Knees slightly bent
- Feet hip-width apart
These key points are great to have while working out, and also walking and sitting throughout our day.
Maintaining good posture helps keep our spine in alignment and does not put any added, unnecessary pressure on our spine. Our lungs are able to expand when we're in proper alignment, helping us breathe deeper, and more oxygen is always a good thing. At the end of the day it's simple — if we want to feel better, we must improve our posture to begin living with more vitality.
Not only are there physical benefits to good posture, but there's a lot that our posture says about us emotionally, as well.
Our posture speaks volumes about what is going on inside of us. When we see somebody slouched and bent over, most likely we might assume that person is depressed or has a bad attitude, when in reality they might just be really tired. Either way, our attitude is completely connected to our posture. Now, take someone who struts with a smile, exuding plenty of energy and is always on the go. That person is happy and her posture is a reflection of that amazing attitude and vibe.
So try asking yourself, "If my posture could talk, what would it say?"
See if you identify with any of these questions about your posture:
- Do I have enough energy to get through the day, or barely enough to survive?
- Am I super-excited to crawl into bed at night?
- Do I tend to hunch over when I sit at a computer or eat?
- When I walk, it there a spring in my step, or I am just trying to get from point A to point B?
- When I meet new people, am I uncomfortable?
Posture equates to our attitude, our confidence level, and our ability to look our world directly in the eyes and go after what we want! If you have poor posture, now is the time to fix it!
Here are three ways you can change our attitude:
1. Desire To Change
Without desire, we stay the same and stagnant. Decide right here and now to be confident with yourself. It can be a lengthy process, because often we face some serious emotional barriers. But trust me, you are worth it.
2. Good Vs. Bad
There are only good and bad habits, no in-between. Therefore we are either harvesting, creating and living both good and bad habits. When we look at life, energy, posture and attitude this way, it is cut and dry. Today is your day to exchange any of those bad habits for the good ones.
3. Own It!
With your new attitude and posture in place you are ready to "Own It!" This is your life, so live it! This is your attitude, how will it be? This is your day, how do you want it to be lived? Do we let little bumps in the road deter us? NEVER! You are equipped! You are mentally, physically and emotionally strong. You’ve got nothing to fear and everything to gain. Your life and attitude will flow out of you like rays that burst from the sun.
You are beautiful. You are enough. You are worth every ounce of love and acceptance of yourself, and those around you. Your posture is now fixed, and you did it all on your own, everything you needed really was right inside you all along.
Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.