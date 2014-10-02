6 Moves For Total Body Transformation (All You Need Is A Medicine Ball!)
Just because summer is over doesn’t mean you can’t still show off the rockin’ physique you flaunted all summer! Bikinis and shorts may be packed away but the leggings and dresses we wear during the fall are still slim-fitting and flirty, so autumn is really the perfect time to step up your workout regimen with a total-body transformation routine.
These moves will burn fat and keep you energized all day long. The short bursts will speed up your metabolism, push your fitness level and lean out every inch of your body.
The faster you move through each exercise, the greater the benefits. Just be sure to maintain proper form (even if that means slowing down the pace). Incorporate this workout into your weekly routine three times per week. All you need is a medicine ball and a mat. Go get 'em!
Total-Body Transformation Workout
Perform a 5-10 minute warm-up with dynamic stretches or a moderate jog. Then grab a 10-20 pound medicine ball and perform this routine 3 times.
1. Squat to Throw Down
Stand with feet hip-width-distance apart holding a medicine ball at your chest.
Deeply bend both knees, shift hips back and lower down into a squat position until thighs are parallel to the ground. Keep chest lifted and elbows in tight (left photo above).
Explosively, jump off the ground, driving through your big toe to come back to standing and lift the medicine ball overhead. Extend both arms to straight and engage the core (right photo above).
Deeply bend knees and throw the ball down as hard as possible. Keep your back flat and hips back. Quickly catch the ball at chest height (you'll need to stay low with your knees bent to catch the ball). Return to the squat and repeat the entire movement. Perform as many reps as possible in 30 seconds.
2. Plank Reach
Come into a straight-arm plank position with feet a little bit wider than hip-width-distance apart and wrists under shoulders.
Form a straight line from your head to feet. Place the medicine ball under your right hand, keeping the left hand firmly planted on the ground.
Extend right arm straight out to the side, sliding the ball out laterally while keeping hips level (photo above). Return the ball to the starting position and repeat the movement. Try to keep everything still except your arms.
Perform as many reps as possible for 30 seconds on each side.
3. Wood Choppers
Stand with feet hip-width-distance apart holding a medicine ball at your chest.
Deeply bend both knees, shift hips back and lower down into a squat position until thighs are parallel to the ground.
Straighten arms down to bring the medicine ball to the right hip (left photo above).
Explosively drive up to standing, bringing the medicine ball across your body, up and over the left shoulder (right photo above). Hold abs tight and keep gaze straight ahead. Quickly lower the ball to right hip and drop back down in the squat.
Repeat the movement at a fast pace. Perform as many reps as possible for 30 seconds on each side.
4. Bridge and Chest Pass
Lie flat on your back with knees bent and feet hip-width-distance apart. Hold medicine ball at your chest. Press hips up to the sky, forming a straight line from knees to shoulders while engaging the glutes and core.
Once you're stable, toss the medicine ball up in the air as high as possible. Keep the ball directly above your chest with each toss (photo above).
Perform as many reps as possible for 30 seconds.
5. Oblique Twists
Sit on the ground with knees bend and medicine ball at your chest. Lean back about 30 degrees, hinging at your hips, engaging your abs to stabilize.
Draw belly button toward your spine and keep your shoulders away from your ears.
Twist through your waist to bring the medicine ball toward the right side (photo above). Return to center and twist toward the left side. Repeat for 30 seconds. You do not have to twist very far to feel this in your abs!
If this move is too much for your low back, perform the exercise without the medicine ball.
6. Lunge Pulses
Stand with right foot forward and left foot back, deeply bending both knees into a lunge. Right knee with be directly over the ankle and left knee will be hovering over the floor. Hold the medicine ball at your chest (photo above).
Begin to pulse your legs up and down — about an inch each time — slightly straightening both legs with each pulse.
Maintain an upright torso and draw elbows in tight toward your sides. Perform as many reps as possible for 30 seconds on each side.
