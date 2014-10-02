6 Moves For Total Body Transformation (All You Need Is A Medicine Ball!)

Just because summer is over doesn’t mean you can’t still show off the rockin’ physique you flaunted all summer! Bikinis and shorts may be packed away but the leggings and dresses we wear during the fall are still slim-fitting and flirty, so autumn is really the perfect time to step up your workout regimen with a total-body transformation routine.

These moves will burn fat and keep you energized all day long. The short bursts will speed up your metabolism, push your fitness level and lean out every inch of your body.

The faster you move through each exercise, the greater the benefits. Just be sure to maintain proper form (even if that means slowing down the pace). Incorporate this workout into your weekly routine three times per week. All you need is a medicine ball and a mat. Go get 'em!

Total-Body Transformation Workout

Perform a 5-10 minute warm-up with dynamic stretches or a moderate jog. Then grab a 10-20 pound medicine ball and perform this routine 3 times.

1. Squat to Throw Down