mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Food Trends
|
Personal Story

I Healed My Daughter's Eczema With A Raw Diet

Ulla Kaczmarek
Written by Ulla Kaczmarek

This is my daughter Maya. She's had eczema since she was a baby. After her first birthday, she experienced an enormous flare-up, the first of many. Her entire body was covered with large, red scaly spots. Her pediatrician prescribed steroids and told us to remove cow's milk from her diet and replace it with goat's milk. This treatment seemed to work; she recovered very fast.

However, she soon started getting colds all the time that got progressively worse. We worried that her new symptoms were due to the steroids, since they're such a strong type of medication. We also worried that we hadn't solved whatever underlying problem was there.

When Maya turned four, her eczema suddenly returned. This time, we didn't want to put her on steroids because of how she'd reacted the first time. Instead, we tried naturopathy, eliminating gluten and milk, and sticking to a sugar-free diet. After about six months of following this diet and some homeopathic treatment, her eczema was almost gone, with only small spots left on her arms. We gave her long sleeved shirts and she was good ... for a while.

When she turned 7, Maya's eczema returned, worse than ever. Once again, we turned to natural methods and spent hours researching cures. We had her undergo more testing and finally learned that, in addition to her skin condition, she had candida and parasites.

Our naturopath created a new diet for Maya to cure the candida and parasites. We removed meat, eggs, and sweets from her diet, and she basically lived off cooked grains, steamed vegetables, olive oil, and coconut oil. She also ate seeds, some fruits (like apples, pears, and berries) and a little bit of fish.

But her condition seemed to worsen every week. After months of trying to kill the candida, we almost killed our daughter with all the new diets we tried out of desperation. By then, Maya was losing weight and looking ill. Her gut must have been so damaged and incapable of absorbing nutrition.

I was scared and nervous, and ready to go back to drugs just to get her some relief. Right around then, I discovered a vegan community on Instagram and learned about treating candida with a high-carb, raw foods diet. Though it sounded wacky, I was willing to try anything.

The next day, I started “Banana Island," a 10-day program of eating only bananas. I tested it on myself and surprisingly, it felt amazing. I didn't think twice and put my entire family on this plan. They were happy; I noticed right away a huge burst of energy and a dramatic improvement in their moods.

For the next three months, Maya and her brothers ate mostly fruits, some leafy greens and vegetables with some healthy fats like avocado, coconut, nuts, and seeds in healthy amounts. After three months of detox, Maya’s skin started to heal.

We've been following a raw diet for six months now, and she still has a few tiny dry spots. They fade a little more every day and she is a happy and pretty girl.

For now, we're all sticking to the raw foods diet. Everyone in our family has great energy and feels amazing. Our family is traveling the world, soaking up the sun, and sharing our experiences on our video blog.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Ulla Kaczmarek
Ulla Kaczmarek
Ullenka Kaczmarek has devoted her life to solving the mystery of eczema and since helping her own kids, she is now coaching other families and individuals to do the same.A mother of...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-15509/i-healed-my-daughters-eczema-with-a-raw-diet.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!