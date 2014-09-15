How To Detox Your Body (No Willpower Or Deprivation Required)

Have you been searching for ways to aid your body's natural detoxification process? Well, here are four simple tips that you can incorporate into your diet to help cleanse your body.

If you combine these simple steps with eating plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables, you will reap the rewards. You'll feel healthier, younger and have more energy almost instantaneously! The best part is that you'll feel so wonderful that this will quickly become daily practice, and these tips will become lifelong habits.

Here are four steps to aid your in your body's detoxification process:

1. Hydrate as soon as you wake up.

Start your morning with lemon water. It supports your lymphatic system (which is vital to detoxification), it supports liver function, aids in digestion and helps with weight loss.

Drink at least 24-32 ounces first thing in the morning. But drink it slowly! Sipping (not gulping) is the way to go.

2. Have a green vegetable juice.

Green juice is easy on your digestion, and allows your body to stay in a cleansing mode, while providing you with an array of nutrients.

Chlorophyll (found in green vegetables) also helps regenerate the blood, and has anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory properties. It also helps fight candida.

Once you finish drinking lemon water, make yourself at least one-two cups of freshly pressed vegetable juice. You can start with this delicious green juice recipe.

3. Have a green smoothie for breakfast.

Green smoothies are packed with fiber, which helps keep your digestive system running smoothly. Though easy on digestion, fiber also helps keep you feeling full and satiated. Try with this delicious green smoothie recipe for a start.

4. Snack on fruit before lunch.

If you get hungry before lunch, eat some fruit. Fruit is rich in vitamins, antioxidants, enzymes and fiber, and will allow your body to continue eliminating toxins.

Try these four steps at least for a week, and you’ll feel so much more energized and light on your feet! As a bonus, your skin will clear up and will be glowing and you'll probably end up shedding some extra pounds without even thinking about it!

I personally follow these steps every single day, and it has not only helped me shed 40 pounds, but also has helped me keep them off.

A detox doesn’t need to be some extremely torturous event. Just incorporate these simple detox habits in your daily life, and be amazed as you learn how easy it is to be healthy!