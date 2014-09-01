A 1-Minute Fitness Routine You Can Do In The Bathroom

New research is popping up everywhere about the dangers of sitting all day. Too much sitting affects all areas of our health, from our weight and body composition to heart disease risk, diabetes risk and even cancer risk. Unfortunately, a single sweat session at the gym just doesn't offset all the hours you spend sitting down.

What we need to do is sit less and move more throughout the day, every day.

One great strategy to sneak more movement into the day is to attach it to something you already do multiple times a day, every day. So, what's something that you're GUARANTEED to do multiple times per day, every day?

Use the restroom.

In this quick video, I outline a movement routine that takes one minute (maximum!). No big deal! But if you do it every time you use the restroom, you'll be adding 40-50 squats to your day, 40-50 push-ups to your day, and 40-50 triceps dips to your day! Think of the benefits: a faster metabolism, a stronger heart, and firmer, more toned muscles, all without spending any extra time at the gym.

So, here you go! This is my one-minute workout to make getting more movement into your day as easy as going to the bathroom: