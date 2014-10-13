3 All-Natural DIY Beauty Recipes To Get Rid Of Blackheads

I think by now most of us know that when it comes to skin care, the best products to use are those that are safe enough to eat. But did you know that it's just as easy to create your own food-grade skin care products at home as it is to run out to the store to buy them?

Personally it doesn't matter how clean I keep my skin, blackheads are inevitable. Eventually I realized that, like for most of us, my oil production and the environment in which I live are what keep my blackheads coming back. After much trial and error, I've figured out a few easy remedies to keep them at bay. The best part? They're all-natural, easy and most of the ingredients can be found in your kitchen!

Lemon and Honey Blackhead Eraser

The vitamin C in lemon gently exfoliates the skin which allows antimicrobial honey to penetrate the skin's surface, eliminating blackheads. This recipe is perfect for those with normal to oily skin.

Ingredients: