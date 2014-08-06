9 Ways To Reduce Food Additives & Improve Your Kids’ Behavior

If you limit the amount of sugar your kids eat in an effort to keep them calm(er), consider keeping an eye on the food additives they consume. Chemical additives in food and drinks have been linked to temper tantrums and other bad behavior.

Scientists in the United Kingdom found three-year-old children were more likely to have concentration issues, interrupt others, lose their temper, and have problems falling asleep when they drank juice containing food colorings and preservatives. The UK Food Commission’s response to the study? To support a ban on food additives and artificial colorings in children’s food and drink.

On our side of the pond, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has unfortunately taken very limited action on food additives, including dyes, such as Red 40 and Yellow 5, which are suspected to trigger hyperactivity in children. Due to the lack of government regulation on these chemicals that may cause children’s behavior problems, it’s up to parents to be on the lookout for any risky food additives.

Thankfully, the pediatrician Dr. Alan Greene, a Healthy Child Healthy World advisor, developed a list of five additives to avoid: