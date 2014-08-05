4 Yoga Poses To Help Unlock Your Hidden Emotions

Have you ever felt upset without being able to clearly identify why? If you find yourself struggling to figure out what, exactly, is bothering you so much, you're not alone. We are only human after all.

Often you may need some time and space to process how you’re feeling and, what — if anything — you want to do about it. If ignored, this type of disconnect from your sense of self can cause stress, internal conflict and even have a negative impact on your relationships.

Breathing, meditation and taking the time to just slow everything down, can often provide clarity and a stronger connection to your true sense of self. You can find this through a regular yoga practice, yes, but you can also incorporate the following four asanas into a sequence right at home to unlock and process your deepest emotions.

1. Pigeon Pose / Eke Pada Rajakapotasana