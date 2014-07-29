This HIIT Workout Will Get You Lean & Toned In 12 Minutes

What’s the quickest way to shed weight, build lean muscle, and reveal a toned and sexy physique? The answer is simple: strength training with high-intensity intervals.

As a woman, I was hesitant to start lifting weights. In my mind, lifting heavy weight equated to a “bulky” and “thick” body, but I learned quickly that this could not be farther from the truth. Strength training will actually keep you lean and sculpted, more than just steady cardio activities. The reason? Weight lifting burns calories hours after the workout (where as steady cardio doesn’t).

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) is a perfect addition to strength training because it keeps your heart rate up and melts fat and not muscle.

This workout combines these two types of training methods to give you a rock solid core, lean legs, and defined arms. Do this routine three times a week, and do each exercise three times through. If you have limited time, you will still get a huge benefit by doing each exercise once.

Once this routine becomes easy, increase the amount of weight used in each exercise.

1. Single Leg Deadlift