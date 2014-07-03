mindbodygreen

Close banner

Not Sleeping Enough Makes You Age Faster

mindbodygreen
Written by mindbodygreen
July 3, 2014 — 8:32 AM

We already know that getting enough sleep plays a huge role in health, from maintaining a healthy weight and staving off the common cold, to just plain keeping you sane. Well, new research is showing that getting enough sleep may also slow down the aging process and keep your body younger for longer.

Researchers at Duke-NUS Graduate Medical School Singapore have found that when older adults sleep less, their brains actually age faster. In a study published this week in the journal SLEEP, 66 older Chinese adults were given MRI scans. The scans showed that those who slept the least were found to have faster brain ventricle enlargement, a marker for diseases associated with aging, such as Alzheimer's. They also showed a steeper decline in cognitive performance on tests.

Chronic sleep deprivation has already been linked to a wide range of health problems, from increased risk of breast cancer to obesity and diabetes, but research has yet to fully probe its role in aging, cognitive decline and dementia. But, the study's lead author Dr. June lo says, “Our findings relate short sleep to a marker of brain aging."

So how much sleep should you be aiming for? “Work done elsewhere suggests that seven hours a day for adults seems to be the sweet spot for optimal performance on computer-based cognitive tests," said senior author Professor Michael Chee, Director of the Center for Cognitive Neuroscience at Duke-NUS.

Bottom line: don't let anyone or anything stop you from getting those precious zzzs!

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

mindbodygreen
mindbodygreen

More On This Topic

Mental Health

Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis

Sarah Regan
Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis
Nature

17 Love Letters To The Earth, Written From Quarantine

Emma Loewe
17 Love Letters To The Earth, Written From Quarantine
$49.99

The Doctor's Guide To Falling Asleep Naturally

With Ellen Vora, M.D.
The Doctor's Guide To Falling Asleep Naturally
Functional Food

What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake

Abby Moore
What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake
Mental Health

The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety

Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety
Recipes

Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead

Eliza Sullivan
Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop

Abby Moore
Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop
Personal Growth

What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains
Parenting

Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach

Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach
Recipes

These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

Abby Moore
These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies
Beauty

Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms

Alexandra Engler
Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms
Beauty

This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More

Jamie Schneider
This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-14388/not-sleeping-enough-makes-you-age-faster.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!