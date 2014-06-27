mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Personal Story

Why I'm Eating Meat Again & Loving It

Danielle Eva Pewhairangi
Founder of Optimal Beauty By Danielle Eva Pewhairangi

As I'm writing this article, I know that I'm going to receive criticism. However, I feel it is my duty as a certified health and life coach to be authentic and speak my truth so that others out there who feel the same can be confident in their lifestyle choices and maybe even start voicing them to the world as well.

For more than two years, I chose not to consume meat more than one to two times per month. Not even seafood. I wasn’t trying to be part of a cool club, I wasn’t a hippie and I didn’t do it to support animals.

I did it because for over two years, meat was of no interest to me. I didn’t want it, I didn’t need it and I was perfectly happy without it.

Then something happened. My energy was low, my hair became dry, my skin was no longer glowing and I had a major magnesium deficiency. Not only were these terrible things happening, but I was actually starting to crave meat of all sorts. I ignored my cravings and didn't listen to my body for some time. I thought, “I must be craving something else. I couldn't possible be wanting fish, chicken and red meat?” I was so confused. I was never against eating meat, but it was just not the right move for me during my time without it.

So, what did I do? Well, I started listening to my body!

Our bodies are so much smarter than us. By not listening, I wasn't allowing myself to benefit from advice that my own body was giving me.

I started off slowly, but I'm now eating grass-fed, organic meat or organic, free-range chicken or wild seafood once a day, three to four times a week. I still eat gluten-free grains, lots of veggies and a moderate amount of fruit, nuts and seeds.

What has my experience been?

I can’t even tell you how much better I feel. My hair is fuller and silkier, my skin is glowing, my energy is back up, I'm absorbing magnesium and I’m feeling vibrant, radiant and full of life once again.

One diet doesn't work for everyone, and it was so important to my health and well-being to start eating meat again.

Today, I urge you listen to your body and don’t feel intimidated by what anyone else thinks when it comes to your diet and your body. Our health and diet choices are so personal and so sacred. It's inconceivable to me that anyone would have an opinion strong enough to negatively voice their judgment regarding what another person chooses to put in their body.

Good luck!

