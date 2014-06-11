5 Reasons You Should Do Kettlebell Swings

Watch this quick video if you want to see a kettlebell swing in action.

Now that you know how to do them, here’s why you should do kettlebell swings on a regular basis:

1. They work your entire body.

Kettlebell swings give you a full body workout in just a single exercise, working nearly your entire lower body, your core, back, shoulders and more.

2. They’re an incredibly efficient exercise.

Not only will kettlebell swings get you stronger, they’ll also get your heart rate up in an incredibly short amount of time, making them one of the best bang-for-your-buck exercises you can do.

3. They'll help you function better in real life situations.

The way that kettlebell swings train muscles is a lot closer to how you move in your every day life than traditional core exercises like crunches and sit ups are. This makes them a highly functional exercise that will help you with everything from boosting up a suitcase in an airplane to playing with your kids at a playground.

4. They can help reduce back pain and injuries.

While much of traditional resistance training does little to train the lower back muscles, kettlebell swings are great for this — and may help you avoid or reduce injuries and pain that results from having a weak core. But don’t do too many at once when you’re first starting out, or you may end up aggravating those unused muscles. Doing 10 reps 2 to 3 times is a great starting place for most beginners. Ease into the practice and you’ll reap the benefits!

5. They’re great for conditioning and overall fat burning.

Kettlebell swings are a high intensity exercise, meaning they’ll get you conditioned and help burn fat in less time than traditional moderate intensity exercise will. Do 100 swings in a row and you’ll see what I mean!

Try adding kettlebell swings to your HIIT workouts for a super effective, minimal equipment workout!