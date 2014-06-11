mindbodygreen

Dismiss

5 Reasons You Should Do Kettlebell Swings

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
Certified Personal Trainer By Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
Certified Personal Trainer
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT is the founder of 12 Minute Athlete and a leading expert on high intensity interval training (HIIT) and bodyweight fitness, living in Venice, California. She has her bachelor’s in international affairs and communication from Lewis and Clark College and is a certified personal trainer through the National Strength and Conditioning Association.

There’s no question that kettlebells are becoming more and more popular as a workout tool — you can now find kettlebells just about anywhere, from your regular gym, to bootcamps, to even the smallest hotel gyms.

And while kettlebells are a great tool to add to your regular workout staples like squats and lunges, one of the very best exercises you can do with kettlebells is the basic kettlebell swing.

Note: There are two main different types of kettlebell swings: (1) traditional Russian-style where the kettlebell goes to about shoulder-height, and (2) American-style where the kettlebell goes straight over your head.

I’ll be referring to the American-style swing here.

So how do you do a kettlebell swing?

  • Pick a kettlebell weight that’s suitable for your strength level. Start lighter than you think you need when you’re first starting out.
  • Lower into a half squat with your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart and your feet pointed slightly outward. Hold the kettlebell in two hands, keeping your arms straight and your shoulders pulled back.
  • Swing the kettlebell slightly behind your legs, then extend the knees and hips to accelerate the kettlebell upward. Keep your arms straight while you project the kettlebell up and away from the body. At the end position, the kettlebell should be nearly straight above your head and facing slightly forward.
  • Absorb the kettlebell weight as it follows the same path back to the starting position.
  • Make sure to keep your arms straight the entire time.

Watch this quick video if you want to see a kettlebell swing in action.

Now that you know how to do them, here’s why you should do kettlebell swings on a regular basis:

1. They work your entire body.

Kettlebell swings give you a full body workout in just a single exercise, working nearly your entire lower body, your core, back, shoulders and more.

2. They’re an incredibly efficient exercise.

Not only will kettlebell swings get you stronger, they’ll also get your heart rate up in an incredibly short amount of time, making them one of the best bang-for-your-buck exercises you can do.

3. They'll help you function better in real life situations.

The way that kettlebell swings train muscles is a lot closer to how you move in your every day life than traditional core exercises like crunches and sit ups are. This makes them a highly functional exercise that will help you with everything from boosting up a suitcase in an airplane to playing with your kids at a playground.

4. They can help reduce back pain and injuries.

While much of traditional resistance training does little to train the lower back muscles, kettlebell swings are great for this — and may help you avoid or reduce injuries and pain that results from having a weak core. But don’t do too many at once when you’re first starting out, or you may end up aggravating those unused muscles. Doing 10 reps 2 to 3 times is a great starting place for most beginners. Ease into the practice and you’ll reap the benefits!

5. They’re great for conditioning and overall fat burning.

Kettlebell swings are a high intensity exercise, meaning they’ll get you conditioned and help burn fat in less time than traditional moderate intensity exercise will. Do 100 swings in a row and you’ll see what I mean!

Try adding kettlebell swings to your HIIT workouts for a super effective, minimal equipment workout!

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT Certified Personal Trainer
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT is the founder of 12 Minute Athlete and a leading expert on high intensity interval training (HIIT) and bodyweight fitness, living in Venice, California. She...

More On This Topic

Routines

These 4 Barre Exercises Can Help You Avoid Injury & Improve Balance

Michelle Duvall, PMA-CPT, RYT-200
These 4 Barre Exercises Can Help You Avoid Injury & Improve Balance
Routines

Want To Improve Your Flexibility? Try These 5 Simple Barre Exercises

Michelle Duvall, PMA-CPT, RYT-200
Want To Improve Your Flexibility? Try These 5 Simple Barre Exercises
$99.99

The 20 Minute Workout Challenge

With Shauna Harrison
The 20 Minute Workout Challenge
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-14117/5-reasons-you-should-do-kettlebell-swings.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!