13 Signs You're Already Great At Your Job

If you are anything like my most ambitious people, you might feel like you're not as good at your job as everyone seems to think you are, you're not as talented as your coworkers and like you could be doing so much better ...

While there's always room for improvement, I have found that people who feel this way usually have a distorted view of just how great they are. When I ask their coworkers, they usually tell an entirely different (and more positive) story.

So here are 13 signs that you mightactuallyalreadybe great at what you do. I dare you to find the ones that apply to you ... and start to see yourself differently!

1. You seem to get whatever you ask for.

People don’t generally like to reward mediocrity. So if you seem to get the work hours, projects or promotions that you ask for, consider that the powers-that-be consider you to be someone worth rewarding.

2. You are highly sought after for meetings.

Even if you don’t relish a calendar packed full of meetings, consider that people usually invite you to meetings because they feel like they need your input or buy-in. Why else would they invite you?

3. You could explain what you do to a 6-year-old.

This one comes straight from Albert Einstein, who said: "If you can't explain it to a six-year-old, you don't understand it yourself.” Being able to simply define what it is you do means that you understand the purpose of your role, and how you fit into the bigger whole. While this, by itself, doesn’t guarantee greatness, it is a necessary part of greatness.

4. You come up with new ideas.

I love this quote from Osho: "To be creative means to be in love with life. You can be creative only if you love life enough that you want to enhance its beauty.” If you feel a creative spark at your job, consider that you actually are bringing a spark of love and beauty into your job. In my experience of my own career, I have found that the more a job is a fit for me, the more creative I am at work.

5. When you come back from vacation, your coworkers seem relieved.

This is the closest you can come to the George Bailey test from It’s a Wonderful Life: if you disappeared, how would the world be different? Pay attention to the things that get messed up when you leave, and the people who are eager to get a piece of you when you get back.

6. You see things that your boss doesn’t.

Do you catch things that your boss overlooks or doesn’t understand? How about with your co-workers? This is a sure-fire sign of mastery and expertise.

7. You can point to results that wouldn’t have happened if you weren’t around.

Imagine that everything you've done no longer exists. How would things be different? Where would projects have fallen through? Where would ideas not have come into place?

8. You have a unique skill that no one on your team does.

What's your unique super-power at work? As a coach, mine is my analytical engineering mindset. At first I thought I was the oddball in the coaching world because I was the only one with that background. But then I understood that I could actually contribute something unique that no one else could!

9. You care about what you do.

As a manager myself, I have learned that you can teach skills, but you can’t teach care. If you care about the work you do, that already makes you a valuable asset to any team.

10. People value your opinion.

I tell my clients to take a minute and really observe their daily interactions. Do people listen to what you have to say? Do they take mental note? Can you tell by their actions that they are taking your ideas into account? If you pay attention, I think you will see that many people listen carefully to what you say.

11. You get things done on time and on budget.

In today’s demanding work environment, which is moving faster and faster, doing things on time and on budget can be no small feat … and one that many people fall short of. So if you do your work on time, consider that you truly are a valuable part of the team.

12. You get good reviews, raises, and praise.

I know this one seems self-explanatory, but many of my clients refuse to “believe” that this means that they are actually doing a good job. They somehow think that they're duping people into thinking they're so great, when in reality they aren’t. But, the simplest explanation is usually the right one. A good review means you're doing good work.

13. You get assigned to extra projects.

While you may at first think that this just means that they see you as a worker bee, but the truth is that people don’t give important work to employees they don’t trust. Especially work that is above-and-beyond the call of duty.

Which ones will you admit apply to you? Can you see how they might point to the fact that you are better at your work than you thought?

Write me a note and share YOUR greatness at your work.