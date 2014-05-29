I'm often asked whether it's a good idea to quit grains and other carbs when you quit sugar. It's true that carbs break down to become sugar in our bodies and can continue the blood sugar roller coaster ride. But my advice is this: do one thing at a time.

Get sugar out of your system (which eliminates many processed carbs), then experiment with cutting back on grains if this is something you're curious to try. I do advise minimizing grains ... but mostly to minimize the toxic load on the body from the phytic acid and to make way on the plate for more densely nutritious options.

Whole wellness — whether you're Paleo or vegan — is about always going for the most densely nutritious option at every turn. This can be a super simple process of making smooth swaps. Like making cauliflower rice. With that in mind, here's a delicious, grain-free and vegan risotto recipe.

Cauliflower Risotto (It's Paleo!)

Ingredients