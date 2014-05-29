mindbodygreen

Cauliflower Risotto (It's Paleo!)

Sarah Wilson
Sarah Wilson


May 29, 2014

I'm often asked whether it's a good idea to quit grains and other carbs when you quit sugar. It's true that carbs break down to become sugar in our bodies and can continue the blood sugar roller coaster ride. But my advice is this: do one thing at a time.

Get sugar out of your system (which eliminates many processed carbs), then experiment with cutting back on grains if this is something you're curious to try. I do advise minimizing grains ... but mostly to minimize the toxic load on the body from the phytic acid and to make way on the plate for more densely nutritious options.

Whole wellness — whether you're Paleo or vegan — is about always going for the most densely nutritious option at every turn. This can be a super simple process of making smooth swaps. Like making cauliflower rice. With that in mind, here's a delicious, grain-free and vegan risotto recipe.

Cauliflower Risotto (It's Paleo!)

Ingredients

  • 2 medium beetroot, cut into chunks
  • 2 tsp. olive or coconut oil
  • ½ head cauliflower
  • 1 tsp. olive oil
  • 1 small brown onion, finely chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, crushed
  • ¼ cup white wine, optional
  • ¼ vegetable stock (or stock of your choice)
  • ½ cup walnuts, roughly chopped
  • ¼ cup finely grated Parmesan (optional)
  • 1 cup arugula leaves
  • flaked Parmesan and cracked black pepper, to serve

Directions

Preheat oven to 200 C (about 400 Fahrenheit).

Toss beetroot in oil. Place on a baking tray and roast for 30-40 minutes until tender.

Meanwhile, grate the cauliflower on the larger side of a cheese grater, or pulse in a food processor until it’s rice sized. Wrap the riced cauliflower in a couple of paper towels and squeeze to remove any excess moisture.

Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook stirring for 5 minutes until soft. Add garlic and cook for a further 2 minutes.

Add wine and bring to boil. Add cauliflower rice and stock. Cook until liquid is almost absorbed. Add beetroot chunks. Cook until heated through.

Remove from heat.

Stir through walnuts, Parmesan and rocket.

Divide between a plate and a lunchbox. Serve with flaked Parmesan and cracked black pepper.

Your article and new folder have been saved!