mindbodygreen

Close banner

Tasty & Refreshing Orange Granita Cucumber Cups

Valentina K. Wein
Written by Valentina K. Wein
May 16, 2014

There couldn't be a more fun spring or summer hors d'oeuvre! Made with fresh, whole ingredients, this vegan, fat-free, practically calorie-free, bite of deliciousness is incredibly refreshing, super tasty and will, without question, wow your guests!

Tasty and Refreshing Orange Granita Cucumber Cups

Makes about 1½ dozen

Prep Time: 15 minutes, plus about 1 hour freezing time

Ingredients

  • 1 tsp. finely grated orange zest
  • ¾ cup freshly squeezed orange juice
  • ¼ water
  • 1½ Tbsp sugar
  • 1 English cucumber (the diameter should be about 1½-inches — these are also called Japanese or Hot House cucumbers)

Directions

Add the orange zest, orange juice, water and sugar to a small saucepan. Place the pan over medium heat and cook just long enough to dissolve the sugar, about 3 minutes. Let it cool to room temperature.

Pour the cooled mixture into a shallow dish (tupperware is fine), cover it with plastic wrap and place it in the freezer until the edges are frozen, about 20 minutes. Scrape the ice from the edges with a fork, mixing it into the center. Repeat this scraping and mixing process every 20 minutes or so, until it has turned into tiny ice flakes. (You should almost be "chopping" as you move the ice around.) Keep this in the freezer until you're ready to use it.

Peel the cucumber and slice it into about 18, approximately ½-inch rounds. (Save a strip of the peel for garnish.) Then use a tiny melon baller or tsp., to very gently scoop out the seeds, about half way to the bottom — be sure not to go all the way through! This hollowed out space will serve as a bowl for the granita.

Place the cucumber slices on a paper towel, and then place another one on top and gently press down to remove some of the moisture.

Just before you're ready to serve, with the cucumber slices still on the paper towel, add about a tablespoon of the granita to the center of each one. (You can use a 1 to 2-inch melon baller or a teaspoon ... )

Slice the reserved strip of cucumber skin into super thin strips and then cut them into small pieces. Now garnish each of the Granita Cucumber Cups with a bit of this.

Carefully place them on a platter or plate and serve immediately!

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Valentina K. Wein
Valentina K. Wein
Valentina is a recipe developer, food writer, food photographer and owner of the popular food blog, Cooking On The Weekends. Valentina is known for celebrating the beauty of ingredients...

More On This Topic

Recipes

And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet

Liz Moody
And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet
Functional Food

These Are 10 Of The Healthiest Vegetables, According To Experts

Stephanie Eckelkamp
These Are 10 Of The Healthiest Vegetables, According To Experts
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Mental Health

Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds
Social Good

Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From

Emma Loewe
Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From
Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Motivation

74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support

Kristine Thomason
74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support
Social Good

4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice

Jason Wachob
4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice
Routines

First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan

Abby Moore
First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan
Spirituality

Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse

Sarah Regan
Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse
Beauty

Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow

Jamie Schneider
Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow
Beauty

The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-13775/tasty-refreshing-orange-granita-cucumber-cups.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!