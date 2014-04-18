mindbodygreen

Close banner
Personal Growth

How I Learned To Say No The Hard Way

Greg McKeown
Written by Greg McKeown
April 18, 2014

I am all about saying no. It’s the price for being able to say yes to really wonderful things. It is the way to give attention to what matters most. It is a glorious word. So gorgeous one can almost fall in love with it. The trouble is, it doesn’t look so attractive at first glance.

It’s a bit like Elizabeth Bennet’s first impression of Mr. Darcy in Pride and Prejudice: at first it looks rude, selfish and uninterested in the feelings of others. But the word grows on you. If you flirt with it, you will start to see what I mean. Then you will start to date it. Eventually when you discover it’s true nature you will fall in love with it.

I remember well the day I discovered enough about the word to want it with me forever. On a bright, winter day in California I visited my wife, Anna, in the hospital. Even in the hospital, Anna was radiant. But I also knew she was exhausted. It was the day after our precious daughter was born, healthy and happy at 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Yet what should have been one of the happiest, most serene days of my life was actually filled with tension. Even as my beautiful new baby lay in my wife’s tired arms, I was on the phone and on e-mail with work, and I was feeling pressure to go to a client meeting. My colleague had written, “Friday between 1–2 would be a bad time to have a baby because I need you to come be at this meeting with X.”

It was now Friday and though I was pretty certain (or at least I hoped) the e-mail had been written in jest, I still felt pressure to attend. Instinctively, I knew what to do. It was clearly a time to be there for my wife and newborn child. So when asked whether I planned to attend the meeting, I said with all the conviction I could muster … “Yes.”

To my shame, while my wife lay in the hospital with our hours-old baby, I went to the meeting. Afterward, my colleague said, “The client will respect you for making the decision to be here.” But the look on the clients’ faces did not evince respect. Instead, they mirrored how I felt. What was I doing there? I had said yes simply to please, and in doing so I had hurt my family, my integrity, and even the client relationship.

As it turned out, exactly nothing came of the client meeting. But even if it had, surely I would have made a fool’s bargain. In trying to keep everyone happy, I had sacrificed what mattered most. On reflection, I discovered this important lesson:

How I Learned To Say No The Hard Way

If you don’t prioritize your life, someone else will.

That experience gave me renewed interest — read, inexhaustible obsession — in understanding why otherwise intelligent people make the choices they make in their personal and professional lives. “Why is it,” I wonder, “that we have so much more ability inside of us than we often choose to utilize?” And “How can we make the choices that allow us to tap into more of the potential inside ourselves, and in people everywhere?”

One important answer is we have shifted from an era of information overload to an era of opinion overload. We experience the stress and strain of it individually but there has been a collective change. Never in the history of the world have women and men been more aware of what others were doing and, as a result, felt more pressure to do it all.

Coming back to Pride and Prejudice, the source of all wisdom, saying yes to everything is equivalent to dating Mr. Wickham. It sounds and looks so good at first. We are taken in with the promise and charm of the idea. It is all easy and delightful in the beginning.

But overtime it starts to feel shallow and unsatisfying. In the long run, if not checked, it can have the power to leave you with a life of regrets.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Greg McKeown
Greg McKeown
Greg McKeown is the author of Essentialism: The Disciplined Pursuit of Less. He writes, teaches, and lectures around the world on the importance of living and leading as an...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Spirituality

Ayurveda In 2020: Why This 5,000-Year-Old Practice Is Still As Relevant As Ever

Julia Guerra
Ayurveda In 2020: Why This 5,000-Year-Old Practice Is Still As Relevant As Ever
$29.99

How To Create More Happiness

With Charlie Knoles
How To Create More Happiness
Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"
Functional Food

25 Fiber-Rich Foods To Eat Because You Probably Don't Get Enough

Abby Moore
25 Fiber-Rich Foods To Eat Because You Probably Don't Get Enough
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Beauty

You've Heard Of Micellar Water Before, But Do You Know What It is?

Alexandra Engler
You've Heard Of Micellar Water Before, But Do You Know What It is?
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-13394/how-i-learned-to-say-no-the-hard-way.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!